ROCCO FORTE HOTELS LAUNCHES MUSICAL ROOM SERVICE

Rocco Forte Hotels launches the Musical Room Service, inviting guests to indulge in culinary and musical artistry from the privacy of a Signature Suite. The brand’s iconic city hotels have partnered with theatres, opera houses and musicians in each location to provide the ultimate private performance for guests, available to order alongside in-suite dining from the hotels’ restaurants.

From established sopranos and funky jazz bands to young talents from revered musical institutions, guests will have the chance to enjoy a private concert from the comfort of their suite. Singers and string-players; keys and wind; soloists and groups, each hotel has curated an entertaining extravaganza to ensure guests enjoy the most enthralling breakfast, lunch or dinner ever experienced - be it as a surprise for a loved one, a prized performance for a major fan or simply the perfect enhancement for a lovely meal.

Guests can gather friends for a dynamic jazz performance in Hotel Amigo’s Blaton Suite. The ideal setting for a night of blues and rhythm - favoured by none other than Serge Gainsbourg - with drink in hand and dinner delivered directly, the jazz trio performs guests’ favourites. Alternatively, for a romantic evening à deux, the terrace of Hotel de Russie’s Picasso Suite sets the scene for an unforgettable Roman dinner. Accompanied by a soprano’s serenade and strumming guitar, the couple can enjoy Fulvio Pierangelini’s famous cooking surrounded by song.

Bagpipes at The Balmoral create a true Scottish scene in the Glamis Suite. Overlooking Brunelleschi’s Cupola and Giotto’s Campanile, Hotel Savoy’s guests can succumb to the sounds of opera from singer Gonzalo Godoy Sepulveda, while at Brown’s Hotel in London the possibilities are endless as the in-house musical expert chooses a personal favourite to perform in private. The Berlin State Opera, just across from Hotel de Rome, comes to the hotel and bursts into song; whilst in Munich, young talents from the University of Music & Theater offer an array of performances from piano to percussion. Overlooking the Roman skyline, the maestro of Hotel de la Ville will pick the guests’ preferences from across the Roman musical spectrum. In Palermo, Teatro Massimo will provide a dive into ancient traditions with a Sicilian Serenade in the signature suites of Villa Igiea.

An overview of the musical masterpiece performances curated by the hotels in more detail:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Balmoral, Edinburgh

The Balmoral in Edinburgh has partnered with Reel Time, a premier Scottish entertainment company, to offer guests of the Glamis suite a personalised piping lesson and dining experience. Combining the finest Scottish cuisine and sounds of Scottish heritage guests are invited to take part in a post-dinner piping masterclass.

Brown’s Hotel, London

Guests at Brown’s Hotel can enjoy a concert in the comfort of the hotel’s top suites, paired with the finest British cuisine from Charlie’s restaurant. Organised by the hotel’s musical expert Sandy Burnett, guests can select from an all-female classical and electric string quartet, a solo harpist or guitarist, or enjoy smooth Jazz from resident saxophonist Greg Davis.

Hotel Amigo, Brussels

In the heart of Brussels, steps away from the Grand-Place, Hotel Amigo offers a musical experience with Belgian musician and singer Druss Lecomte. Suite guests are treated to a jazz performance as Lecomte sets the mood for an intimate in-suite dining experience. Whether solo or as part of a lively trio, this jazz maestro creates a memorable evening.

Hotel de Rome, Berlin

Young talents from the International Opera Studio of the Berlin State Opera surprise guests with a live performance. Located adjacent to the hotel, many of the hotel suites offer direct views of the opera house, including the luxurious Royal Bebel Suite. Enjoy in-suite dining from CHIARO restaurant and look forward to a menu created by Fulvio Pierangelini.

The Charles Hotel, Munich

With a spectacular view over the city’s skyline, the Monforte Royal Suite at The Charles becomes the stage for musicians from the University of Music & Theatre. In the intimate setting of a suite, young talents and rising stars will delight guests with live performances tailored to individual musical tastes.

Hotel Savoy, Florence

Guests of Hotel Savoy are invited to enjoy an evening of live music with young tenor Gonzalo Godoy Sepulveda, set against the backdrop of Florence from the Presidential Suite. Having begun his musical journey in the hotel’s restaurant, Gonzalo now shares his passion through a repertoire of famous opera arias, accompanied by a variety of musical ensembles.

Villa Igiea, Palermo

Teatro Massimo, Palermo’s grande dame of music, will present suite guests of Villa Igiea with the ancient tradition of the Serenade of Sicily. Whether selecting a trio or the acclaimed ensemble Antiche Serenate Notturne, these masterful musicians will perform poetic love songs against the backdrop of the Bay of Palermo.

Hotel de Russie, Rome

An opera singer accompanied by a guitarist or accordion performing a refined selection of Opera and Operetta will be the musical order of the day for the private performance at Hotel de Russie. With views over Piazza del Popolo, the rooftops of Via Margutta or the hotel’s vibrant garden, guests will be captivated by the mesmerising voice.

Hotel de la Ville, Rome

Whilst dining against the view of the Eternal City from a suite terrace, guests can choose their musical accompaniment. From classical music with a violinist to the jazz notes of a saxophonist, the musical concierge will pick the finest from across the spectrum of traditional Roman music for a romantic serenade at sunset.