Frontier Airlines launches new nonstop routes from Chicago Midway

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today launches service from Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). Eight of the airline’s 11 new routes begin this week as MDW becomes Frontier’s primary airport in Chicago. Additionally, the airline will continue to serve Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). To celebrate MDW as Frontier’s newest airport, the airline is offering fares as low as $59* on nonstop flights to several popular U.S. destinations.

“We’re excited to launch service from Chicago Midway today, serving a wide variety of popular destinations spanning the U.S. from coast to coast,” said Joshua Rashkin, director of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “With this inaugural service, MDW becomes our primary Chicago Airport. We continue to offer service from O’Hare, as well, providing Chicago-area consumers an abundance of choice to enjoy Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

“On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the entire Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), I am thrilled to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Midway International Airport,” said City of Chicago Commissioner of Aviation Jamie L. Rhee. “Travellers now have two airport options - O’Hare and Midway - to fly Frontier to visit the ‘Windy City,’ voted Best Big City in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler for the fifth year in a row.”

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline’s frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

