Erfert takes up sales leadership role with Eurowings

Michael Erfert will join Eurowings as head of sales on August 15th.

He is currently head of global sales steering, products and processes for hub airlines at the Lufthansa Group.

In addition to his function as head of sales, distribution and digital at Eurowings, he will also become managing director of the Eurowings digital subsidiary.

Erfert will be responsible for all sales activities of Eurowings and will be in charge of the implementation and further development of the Eurowings digital strategy. He succeeds Oliver Schmitt, who joined the Eurowings Management Board as Chief Commercial Officer in March.

Erfert, who holds a degree in business administration, began his career in the Lufthansa Group in 1995, since when he has held several management positions.