England’s 2023 Halloween Events & Experiences

Get ready to embrace the eerie and succumb to the supernatural as England unveils a spellbinding selection of Halloween horrors that promise to send a shiver down your spine.

As the witching hour approaches, here’s a selection of England’s spookiest events and experiences, from dance parties and escape rooms to pumpkin picking and ghost tours through historic cities.

Monstrous Music

Whitby’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival and Illuminated Abbey, North Yorkshire

21-31 October 2023

This October the ruins of Whitby Abbey will be illuminated with a rainbow of colour to light up the dark nights (21 – 31 October 2023, tickets start from £7.50). Adding to the dramatic glow of the cathedral will be a projection of the story of Dracula on the ancient walls. Keeping with the gothic theme, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival will take place at the Whitby Pavilion (27 – 29 October 2023, tickets start from £42) with goth rock royalty The Mission headlining along with The 69 Eyes, Theatre of Hate and many more. The festival will celebrate gothic subculture with themed markets, performances and club nights.

Voxi presents KISS Haunted House Party, Liverpool

28 October 2023

The iconic KISS Haunted House Party will be held up north for the first time, hosted in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. Featuring big names such as Leigh Anne, Becky Hill, FLO, Jax Jones, Joel Curry, Rudimental, venbee, Zara Larsson and Tyler West, party goers are encouraged to attend in fancy dress and can get their hands on tickets starting from £47.05.

The Silence of the Baths, Manchester

28 October 2023

Manchester’s Victoria Baths, a building with over 100 years of history, will be transformed into a music haven featuring DJ sets from the likes of THT Girl (Not Bad For A Girl) and DJ MX WORLD. With the whole space dressed for the occasion, party goers in fancy dress will enjoy a silent disco with a spooky twist. The event is suitable for those aged 18+ and tickets start from £15 per person.

The Barnsdale Halloween Ball, Rutland

28 October 2023

The Barnsdale, a former hunting lodge with a 250-year history, is set to be transformed into a spooktacular destination with a touch of glam as it prepares for its first ever Halloween Ball. Fancy dress is obligatory and the best dressed will be awarded with a bottle of wine. Tickets are inclusive of a three-course meal and creepy themed cocktail, alongside the enjoyment of The Reservoir Band. Tickets start from £45.

Hocus Pocus in Concert, Manchester & London

29 & 31 October 2023

The Disney Halloween Classic, Hocus Pocus will be shown live in concert, complete with Emmy Award-winning composer John Debney’s musical score performed alongside the film. Hocus Pocus tells a story of three witches, brought back to life in Salem on Halloween night, who are hell-bent on stealing the ‘life essence’ of the town’s children to maintain eternal life. Viewings will be at London’s Eventim Apollo on 29 October and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 31 October. Tickets start from £27.75.

Eerie Events and Escape Rooms

Fairground Frights and Creepy Circus Acts, Great Yarmouth

20 -31 October 2023

Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach will get a sinister makeover for Halloween with five nights of frights this October (21 – 29 October 2023). There will be creepy characters roaming the grounds, multiple scare mazes, Halloween tunes, themed cocktails and a fireworks display on the evening of 29 October. Wristbands start at £20 per person and include access to all rides, mazes and attractions. The fair isn’t the only spectacle that Great Yarmouth has to offer; the Halloween Spooktacular at the Hippodrome Circus (20 – 31 October 2023) will offer a line-up of acrobatics, stunts, dance and comedy, all set to a spooky theme. Audience members are encouraged to come in fancy dress and get into the spirit of Halloween at the event’s dance. Tickets start from £13.

Alderford at Halloween, Shropshire

Thrills and frights can be expected at Alderford this Halloween with multiple events for all ages. Younger ones under 10 can enjoy Witchcraft Woods (21 – 22 and 26 – 27 October 2023) where they will begin their experience selecting a wand and creating their very own animal companion to join them on an adventure filled with games and battles to become the best student in the class. Slightly older children aged between 8 and 13 years old can enjoy Spooky Island (27 – 29 October 2023) which features a maze filled with twists and turns to thrill rather than fright. There will be an 18+ Nightmare Island escape room experience (27 – 28 October 2023), which sees participants rowed out to the island from which they will have to complete several puzzling challenges to escape. Tickets start from £1 for Witchcraft Woodland, £12.50 for Spooky Island and £25.00 for Nightmare Island.

Xtreme Scream Park, Leicestershire

6 – 31 October 2023

Tickets to Leicestershire’s Xtreme Scream Park will grant visitors access to all seven spine-chilling attractions, from mazes to haunted houses and live interactive experiences, including roaming actors, fire breathers and live performances.. Tickets start from £29.25.

Scaresville – The Haunted Village at Kentwell Hall, Suffolk

11 – 22 October & 27 – 29 October 2023

Visitors can enjoy a fully immersive experience in the Haunted Village at Kentwell Hall for an hour of frights and thrills designed for visitors over 14 years of age, with those under 18 years accompanied by an adult. Tickets start from £24.95.

PrimEVIL, Norfolk

13 October – 4 November 2023

This year will bring five ‘haunts’ aka terror mazes to Norfolk’s award-winning scare attraction, including The Crypt, Circus of Terror, Route 666, Werehouse 51 and Mayhem Manor. This attraction is more suited to those aged 16+ as each haunt will consist of live actors, confusing turns and a lot of jump scares. There will be food vendors on site in addition to archery, axe throwing, East Anglia’s largest rope course and live music. Tickets start from £29.75.

Doom Town – A Mannequin Mystery, Lincolnshire

20 – 21 October 2023

Inspired by the supernatural adventure novel, The Doom Town Dummies, Mannakin, a Lincolnshire-based business supplying mannequins to the TV and film industry, will open the doors to its warehouse for two Halloween themed evenings. The story follows a paranormal investigator who invites guests to help him uncover the mystery of what happened to James Jr who is said to haunt Mannakin Hall. There will be food, drink and plenty of mysteries to solve. Tickets start from £12.00.

After Dark: Nights to Die for at Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein, Bath

20 October – 31 October 2023

Visitors will be able to experience a truly immersive experience inside the 300-year-old home of Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein. Participants will venture through darkened rooms, participate in twisted childhood games, brave the basement walk-through experience and decipher deranged ramblings in Victor’s Attic Escape Room. The event will run from 6pm to 11:30pm every evening and include access to the Bloody Mary’s Bar, where 18+ guests can calm their nerves with an alcoholic beverage. Tickets start from £15.00.

The Mystery of the Stones at Stonehenge, Wiltshire

21 October – 5 November 2023

Visitors will be able to uncover the mystery of one of the world’s most famous heritage sites, Stonehenge, with the help of famous detectives Sherlock Holmes, Dr Watson and Mrs Hudson. This themed event will be included in standard pricing and there will be British Sign Language sessions taking place every Saturday and Wednesday. Tickets start from £20.90.

Terror Island, Isle of Wight

27 – 29 October & 3 – 4 November 2023

Terror Island offers a complete Halloween experience with four scare mazes, thrilling rides, street food, live music, roaming characters entertainment and games. New this year is the addition of ‘Extinction’, an attraction in which riders are launched 360 degrees into the air, experiencing total darkness. Tickets start from £15.00.

Harry Potter Themed Trip to Alnwick Castle, Newcastle Gateshead

29 October 2023

Visitors can experience the wonders of Harry Potter this Halloween by going to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself to discover all its filming locations from the first two films. The day will include Harry Potter-themed activities and the chance to roam Alnwick Castle’s state rooms where the 12th Duke and Duchess of Northumberland reside, as well as sample free tasters of locally brewed alcohol. Tickets start from £39.00.

Gruesome Ghost Tours

Canterbury Ghost Tours, Kent

Groups will be led on a 90-minute tour by award-winning ghost hunter, author and local historian, John Hippisley who will reveal Canterbury’s darker side with an entertaining blend of history and humour. The city of Canterbury dates to the pre-Roman era and is the location of the infamous murder of Thomas Becket on 29 December 1170. The tours are available every night of the week and start from £12.00.

Bodmin Jail, Cornwall

Groups can embark on a historical journey around Bodmin Jail, which dates to the 18th century. Led by award-winning Heritage Guides, these in-depth tours cater to the entire family and offer an exploration of the jail’s past. From examining crimes and court proceedings to exploring the gallows and graveyards, the tour provides a glimpse into the lives of Georgians and Victorians. Visit the meticulously restored Victorian execution pit to gain insight into the era’s criminal justice system and the severe punishments that awaited wrongdoers. Tickets start from £18.00.

Shrewsbury Prison Ghost Tours, Shropshire

Every Wednesday

Tours at the Victorian Shrewsbury Prison begin by taking visitors back to the late 18th Century, to a time where public executions were commonplace and attitudes towards guards were fickle. Guests will learn about the treatment of prisoners during this time and the ghostly encounters that have occurred over the past 200 years. The tour explores various locations on the grounds including the original Georgian prison beneath the current building. 90-minute tours run every Wednesday, from £25.00.

Supernatural Tours, Southern England

5 September 2023– 29 November 2024 (Selected Dates)

Supernatural Tours, an award-winning theatrical ghost tour company, uses live actors to retell the gruesome tales and ghostly goings-on in Southampton, Winchester, Portsmouth and The New Forest. The outdoors tours run for 60 to 75 minutes and prices start from £8.00.

Ghost Tram Tours, Blackpool

October 2023 (select dates)

On selected dates throughout October, the UK’s only ghost hunting tram will take riders along Blackpool’s promenade, revealing spooky tales from the seaside town’s haunted history. Although the tour will include some spooks and scares, it is suitable for all ages with tickets starting from £7.00.

Ghost Tales at Eltham Palace, Greenwich

27 – 28 October & 31 October 2023

Visitors will be able to experience Eltham Palace after dark this Halloween and hear about the horrors from the past that took place on these ancient grounds. With history dating back to the Medieval period there are plenty of stories to be told. The palace’s guides will take guests around the estate, reiterating tales of ghosts and supernatural sightings. The event is suitable for those aged 16+ and start from £14.00.

Family-Friendly Frights

Halloween at Muncaster Castle, Cumbria

Muncaster Castle offers a whole host of Halloween experiences this year. During the daytime, visitors can embark on a family-friendly adventure with “FRANKENSTEIN,” a castle tour that takes them into Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory, where mischief and chaos unfold. As night falls, “Scarecaster” awaits braver souls, a night festival featuring a maze, live music, food and a bar. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and participate in the scariest costume contest. For the fearless, “The Vanishing” offers an immersive poltergeist experience where visitors can unravel a 150-year-old mystery. Expect jump scares, suspense and psychological torment in this 18+ attraction. Tickets start from £9.00 for the Halloween Family Festival, £15.30 for Scarecaster and £6.00 for Twilight Owls.

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, Cheshire and Norfolk

14 – 31 October 2023

This year at BeWILDerwood’s Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, families will be able to wander through the illuminated woods at both the Chester and Norfolk locations, follow mysterious paths exclusive to the event and witness the story unfold. It’s a family-friendly adventure, not a scary one, so everyone can enjoy. There will be a chance to craft ‘Boggle Bindle Lanterns’ at Hazel’s Hideaway, and as dusk falls, the Boggles will be lighting up the woods. Snacks and hot drinks will be available at the onsite Munch Bar. Prices start from £10.50.

Cholderton Scare Breeds Farm, Hampshire

21 – 31 October 2023

Families are welcome down at the farm where they can take part in the interactive spooky trail to find freaky friends and take advantage of photo opportunities. There will also be broom making workshops and a Family Halloween Party (28 October 2023) where monsters big and small can bust a move to spooky classics. Fancy dress is encouraged and those who have gone to the effort will receive a free child return ticket to visit the farm in the new year and a free bag of animal feed. Tickets start from £7.00.

Halloween Shriek Week at Drusillas Park, East Sussex

21 – 29 October 2023

It’s live action galore at Drusillas Park this Halloween with plenty of immersive experiences and roaming actors. Kids can test their nerve in Haunted Heights, Drusillas’ very own haunted mansion, where they will meet Hocus and Pocus, the resident witches. There will also be Mummy Mayhem, a child-friendly terror maze that will take visitors back to ancient Egypt where they must escape the curse of the dead. Throughout the park there will be Halloween decorations offering families photo opportunities as well as tasty treats. Tickets start from £26.00.

Halloween Punt and Hunt, Cambridge

21 October – 31 October 2023

A Halloween scavenger hunt for all the family, this event will take groups on a quest both on land and by boat to locate Cambridge’s most haunted places. Those who have successfully located all the ghosts, witches and monsters can claim a sweet treat at Hardy’s Sweetshop. The activity takes up to an hour to complete and is suitable for those aged between 4 and 11. Tickets start from £2.50.

Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND, Windsor

28 September – 5 November 2023

LEGOLAND Windsor resort will turn into a pumpkin-filled paradise this autumn, ready for the spooky season. The Brick or Treat event will be led by LEGO monsters for a frightfully fun family experience filled with photo opportunities, 4D movies, themed LEGO builds, the Monster Jam Show and the return of Monster Street. Entry starts from £34.00 and includes access to all 55 rides at the park.

Pumpkin Picking

The Pumpkin Patch at Rectory Farm, Oxfordshire

Weekends from 7 October 2023

Spanning across 45 acres of Oxfordshire fields and offering 30 types of produce open to visitors for harvesting, The Rectory Farm is a popular spot for pumpkin picking each October. This year, over 25,000 pumpkins are up for grabs with plenty of fringe events happening on the farm such as the garden games, tractor and trailer rides, a straw bale maze and a special harvest show performed three times a day.

Pumpkin picking and carving at Cannon Hall Farm, South Yorkshire

14 – 31 October 2023

This multi-award-winning farm based in South Yorkshire sees the return of its pumpkin patch, boasting almost 10,000 pumpkins for visitors to pick. Parents won’t need to worry about knife whittling for the jack-o’-lantern creation as there will be an expert team of carvers on-site to transform the pumpkins into ghoulish characters. Tickets to the event include all-day farm admission and entitle every child to a free pumpkin.

Pick your own at Hatton Adventure World, Warwickshire

Weekends from 14 October & 28 - 31 October 2023

Set across 100 acres of countryside and home to over 450 animals, Hatton Adventure World is a regular for family day outings. This October it will see the return of its Halloween Spooktacular, featuring pumpkin picking and carving, saving parents the mess at home. The pumpkins aren’t the only stars of the attraction, new for this year there will be Haunted Cabins where kids will be greeted with either a trick or a treat.

Cammas Hall Pumpkin Patch, Hertfordshire

30 September – 29 October 2023

Situated on the Hertfordshire and Essex border, this family-owned farm offers 60 varieties of pumpkins and squash, all up for grabs to pick. On the grounds there will be Halloween characters to meet and greet, wicked walkways, a terror tunnel and a Halloween themed maize maze.

