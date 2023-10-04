Condé Nast Traveller Names Viking #1 River, Ocean and Expedition Line

Viking has been voted #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveller in the publication’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

This marks the first time that any travel company has won these three categories in the same year. It is also the third consecutive year that Viking has won both the river and ocean categories.

Additionally, Viking was rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure in the 2023 World’s Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honours by both publications. More than 526,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences for the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. The full results of the awards can be found here.

“To be the only company ever voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions at the same time is quite something. Thank you to our entire Viking family for delivering the experiences that make these awards possible,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “It is my belief that one of Viking’s most important qualities is that we stand apart for all that we do not do. No children. No casinos. No nickel and diming. We are very proud that this contrarian approach has resonated with our guests, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to the Viking way of exploration in the years to come.”

Today’s announcement is Viking’s latest milestone in a series of recent accolades. In addition to the awards from Condé Nast Traveller and Travel + Leisure, Viking was recently named ‘Best River Cruise Operator’ at the Times & Sunday Times Travel Awards, ‘Best Boutique Ocean Cruise Line’ in the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards and ‘Best River or Specialist Cruise Line’ at the 2023 Business Traveller Awards. Viking was also named the ‘Best Luxury River Cruise’ in Forbes’ 2023 Best Luxury Cruises list and the line

dominated Cruise Critic’s 2023 Cruisers’ Choice Awards, receiving top honours in six categories including Best Overall Line, Best River Line, and Best Dining for its ocean and expedition voyages.

