Emirates to introduce premium economy cabin on Airbus A380

Emirates has unveiled a brand-new premium economy cabin product onboard its A380 aircraft.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said: “While others cut back, Emirates is working hard to restore the products and services that we have had to suspend or adjust due to pandemic precautions and introduce new offerings and enhancements.

“True to our fly better promise, Emirates continues to invest to offer our customers the best possible experience.”

The airline received its newest A380 aircraft from Airbus’ Hamburg facility last week, and its remaining order of five A380s will also be delivered with premium economy cabins over 2021 and 2022.

Emirates’ premium economy seats will also be installed on some of its Boeing 777X aircraft which are only due to join the fleet in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates is considering plans to retrofit its existing A380 fleet.

Commenting on Emirates’ premium economy cabins, Clark said: “Our premium economy product was carefully developed in keeping with Emirates’ brand positioning as a full-service airline of the highest quality.

“Our first, business and economy experiences reset industry standards when they were introduced, and we are confident that our premium economy will also make its mark as a distinct premium offering.

“Until we have a viable number of seats in our inventory to bring to market, we plan to offer the Emirates premium economy experience as a complimentary upgrade to valued customers.

“We’ll also deploy our newest A380 aircraft on various routes so that our customers can experience our latest offering in all classes.”

Emirates will announce details of where its A380 aircraft with premium economy will be deployed in the coming weeks.

Emirates unveiled details of its the premium economy cabin today, which offers 56 seats in a two-four-two cabin layout.

With a pitch of up to 40-inches, Emirates’ premium economy seat is 19.5 inches wide, and reclines eight inches into a comfortable cradle position with room to stretch out.

Covered in cream-coloured anti-stain leather with stitching details and a wood panel finishing similar to business class, each seat is designed to provide optimal comfort and support with six-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests.

Each seat has a 13.3” screen, one of the largest in its class, to enjoy the unmatched array of music, movies, TV, news and other content on Emirates’ award-winning ice.

Customers will also find thoughtful touches including easily accessible in-seat charging points, a wide dining table and side cocktail table.

Emirates premium economy is located at the front of the main deck, with two lavatories dedicated to customers.

Find out more about the new product below:

<p>