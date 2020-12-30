Jamaica welcomes boom in festive travel

Jamaica has this week reported its highest seven-day cumulative arrival figures since reopening borders on June 15th.

Preliminary statistics from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) show that for the period December 22nd-28th, just over 21,000 passengers arrived on the island.

The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay welcomed 16,841 and 4,203 additional passengers arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

“This is welcome news for us as an industry as we see an uptick in visitor arrivals and close the year on a positive note.

“The Christmas holidays provided the destination a well-needed boost, which we hope will be an indicator of what we can expect in the New Year,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“All stakeholders remain positive and believe that the air seats secured for Winter 2020/2021 will further bolster our recovery efforts.”

Between December 1st-28th, Jamaica welcomed over 98,000 visitors, an increase of more than 30,000 compared to the previous month.

Sangster International Airport continues to account for the majority of arrivals.

Between June 15th and December 28th, a total of 376,044 passengers arrived on the island.

The JTB recently announced tourism sales and marketing strategies that will deliver on the Destination Assurance promise of a safe, secure and seamless visit.

Destination Assurance prioritises health and safety, while positioning Jamaica as the premiere holiday choice for GEN-C, the generation that transcends demographics and reflects the shared psychographic of living through the pandemic.

More Information

Jamaica is considered the World’s Leading Family Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.