Emirates Skywards rings in the festive season

Emirates Skywards has kicked off the festive season with incredible offers this winter. The loyalty programme will be rolling out special offers every month to provide members with even more ways to earn thousands of Miles with every flight, hotel stay, car rental, shopping spree and more.

Starting from today until 18 November, members can earn thousands of Miles with the following partners:

Earn up to 14,500 Miles on hotel stays*

Emirates Skywards Hotels: Earn up to 14,500 Miles per night with more than 400,000 hotels worldwide.

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts: Earn double Miles with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

IHG® Hotels & Resorts: Earn double Miles with Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

Rotana Hotels: Earn double Miles on hotel stays across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye.

Earn up to 5,000 bonus Miles on car rentals*

Emirates Skywards members can earn up to 5,000 Miles bonus Miles on car rentals worldwide with Avis, Hertz and SIXT.

Earn up to 100,000 bonus Miles with Emirates Skywards Credit Cards*

Emirates NBD Skywards Infinite Credit Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus Miles, save AED 2,999 on joining fees, and enjoy Silver Tier membership benefits.

Emirates - Citibank Cards: Earn up to 45,000 bonus Miles, save on annual fees, and enjoy Silver Tier membership benefits.

Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card: Earn up to 10,000 bonus Miles and enjoy Silver Tier membership benefits.

Convert Points to Skywards Miles*

First Abu Dhabi Bank: Win up to 500,000 Skywards Miles when you convert your FAB Rewards into Skywards Miles.

National Bank of Kuwait: Earn double Miles when you convert NBK KWT Points into Skywards Miles.

Click here for more information.

Emirates Skywards members will have more reasons to celebrate this year. Stay tuned for even more fantastic offers next month with The Bicester Collection, Skywards Everyday, skywardsmilesmall.com, utu Tax Free app and more.*

Emirates Skywards has close to 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.