SWISS keeps focus on scheduling stability for Summer 2023

SWISS will further expand its flight schedules as planned and continue to focus on the stability of its services and operations for next year’s summer timetable period.

The company will serve 112 destinations from Zurich and Geneva in Summer 2023, with planned total capacity that will be at around 85 per cent of its 2019 levels. On the intercontinental front, the emphasis will be on the destinations in North America which are in high demand, while services to Asia will also be strengthened as the region increasingly opens up. Frequencies will also be raised to and from some of Europe’s key centres; and for the first summer ever, Zurich will be connected with Bristol in Southern England. SWISS’s Geneva-based network will see four new points added in Northern Europe: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Hamburg. Parallel to all these developments, SWISS will be further substantially intensifying its recruitment of new personnel, and will also be continuing its partnerships with other airlines.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will further expand its schedules as planned next summer to offer its customers a varied and extensive range of flight services. In doing so, maintaining the stability of its schedules and operations will remain a paramount priority. SWISS plans to provide capacity for the 2023 summer timetable period that is at some 85 per cent of its 2019 levels. A total of 112 destinations will be served from Zurich and Geneva, with a choice of 86 points from Zurich and 47 from Geneva.

“We are very pleased that, as originally planned, we can steadily continue to expand our services to offer some 85 per cent of our 2019 capacities in the 2023 summer timetable period,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “In doing so, our prime priority will continue to be maintaining a stable flight programme for our customers throughout the summer season. We have also put a specific focus here on our most popular destinations,” Goudarzi Pour continues. “And we have every confidence that, even in a more challenging economic environment, the structural demand for air travel will continue to return.”

A comprehensive range of services to key European centres and popular holiday destinations

SWISS will offer its customers a choice of 64 European and 22 intercontinental destinations from Zurich in its 2023 summer schedules. On the intercontinental front, the company will provide a particularly wide range of services to and from North America. SWISS will also be further increasing its frequencies to and from Asia as the region increasingly opens up. Within Europe, the focus from Zurich will be on popular cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Rome. An especially wide range of flights will be available to points in Italy and Spain which are particularly popular in the holiday season, and also to Scandinavia. Services to Eastern Europe and Germany will be increased, too. And SWISS will provide its first-ever summer service to Bristol in Southern England, with three weekly flights.

Several new points from Geneva

SWISS will also be expanding its range of services from Geneva next summer, adding the four new destinations of Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Hamburg. In addition to the daily long-haul service to and from New York, SWISS travellers from Geneva will be offered a choice of 46 European destinations in the 2023 summer schedules, with a particular focus on the popular points in Portugal and Greece.

Recruitment to be further substantially intensified and partnerships continued

SWISS will continue to put every effort into recruiting and training its own additional personnel. Some 800 new cabin crew members will be employed by the end of this year, with just under 1,000 more to follow in 2023.

To further stabilize its schedules and operations, give its customers the firmest possible planning foundation and further ease the workloads of its cabin personnel, SWISS will also be continuing its collaborations with its wet-lease airline partners. Under its long-standing partnership with Helvetic Airways, SWISS will continue to deploy further Helvetic Airways capacity next summer in addition to the six aircraft which are already in use all year round. The temporary wet-lease collaboration concluded with Air Baltic to use the carrier’s highly advanced and carbon-efficient Airbus A220-300s for SWISS services in the coming winter season will also be continued for the 2023 summer schedules. And SWISS sister carrier Edelweiss Air will also provide one of its long-haul Airbus A340s to operate SWISS’s Zurich-Montreal services under a wet-lease arrangement from May to October 2023.