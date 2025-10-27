Emirates Showcases Retrofitted B777 with Premium Economy to Celebrate 40th Anniversary to Karachi

Forty years ago, Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, launched its first flight, EK600, on the route to Karachi. To commemorate the milestone Emirates today showcased its retrofitted B777, featuring Premium Economy cabins, at Jinnah International Airport. The special preview, held on the eve of the airline’s 40th anniversary, provided VIPs and stakeholders from the aviation and travel industry, and members of the media a walkthrough tour of Emirates’ reconfigured and refreshed four-class aircraft, sporting its latest features.

The special flight featuring Premium Economy cabins, and operating as EK600, arrived in Karachi at 10:45am for guests to preview Premium Economy cabins which is available on a growing number of routes in its global network. In attendance at the event were Sharjeel Wasan, DG Customs Local Head; H.E. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, Consul General of UAE; Ehsan Ullah, Director AvSec Ops & Plans, Airport Security Force; and other local dignitaries from the airport authorities, hosted by Mohammed Alhashmi - Emirates’ Vice President for Pakistan.

On the occasion, Mohammed Alhashmi said: “Karachi holds a special place in Emirates’ history as the first international destinations where Emirates made its maiden trip from its hub in Dubai. Over the past 40 years, we have proudly connected Pakistan to the world, supporting travellers, businesses and communities. In our commitment to the country, we have also contributed to the growth of the country’s aviation sector and economy and played an active role in job creation.”

“Since our launch in 1985, Emirates has evolved into a global aviation powerhouse, with an extensive global reach, a modern fleet, and a commitment to world-class service. Looking ahead, we continue to enhance the customer experience in line with the ever-changing travel trends, and we hope to introduce our award-winning Premium Economy cabins to Karachi in future. Emirates Premium Economy has revolutionized travel for a growing segment of travellers looking to enhance their flying experience. We look forward to continuing its gradual roll out to key destinations in our network for customers to enjoy an elevated travel experience and a superior value for money proposition.”

40 years of a winning partnership with Pakistan

Over the past forty years of operations to Karachi, Emirates has carried over 19 million passengers between Dubai and Karachi on more than 87,000 flights. Additionally, over 36 million passengers have travelled on a total of 146,000 flights between Dubai and the five points served in the country.

In addition to supporting passenger travel and tourism, the airline also transports over 73,000 tonnes of cargo annually to and from Pakistan, facilitating trade through the export and import of commodities. Notably, on its inaugural flight, revenue was generated solely from cargo transport, as all passengers were flown free of charge.

With three daily flights connecting Karachi to global destinations, Emirates has become an integral part of the city’s aviation landscape. Some of the most popular destinations relevant to Karachi include Jeddah, Medina, Toronto, London, New York, Istanbul, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Manchester and Shanghai, in addition to Emirates’ hub city of Dubai. Top feeder markets for Karachi include travellers from the same points, in addition to Bangkok, Dammam, and Sydney.

Emirates caters to a broad range of traveller segments, from leisure and corporate travellers to students pursuing higher education abroad. Emirates’ award-winning Premium Economy offering provides a refined upgrade from Economy Class, for passengers to experience elevated levels of comfort on long-haul journeys.

Emirates’ latest cabin class, Premium Economy

The retrofitted B777 with Premium Economy offers Emirates’ latest cabins that redefine comfort for travellers, offering spacious leather reclining seats with full leg and footrests and adjustable headrests. It features in-seat charging points, a wood-finished side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket as well as complimentary amenity kits on select flights, among other luxurious touches. Passengers seeking a premium dining experience can explore a diverse selection of regional menus, featuring an array of local flavours and an extensive beverage selection for Premium Economy customers.

Furthermore, the inflight entertainment system ice, with over 6,500 channels, has undergone significant enhancements, now boasting a larger screen and an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and albums in Urdu.