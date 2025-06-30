Emirates returns to The Championships, Wimbledon 2025

Courts are buzzing with the start of The Championships, Wimbledon, taking place from 30th June – 13th July at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Emirates is returning as Official Airline Partner of the event, once again serving ‘fly better’ experiences both in the air and on the ground.

Kickstarting a bumper summer of sport, Emirates will be celebrating The Championships via bespoke Wimbledon inspired menus onboard flights between Dubai and the UK, branded beverage coasters and headrests across all different cabins, and even offering tennis fans the chance to win a holiday to Dubai via its on the ground interactive booth at the event.*

Serving an ace at 40,000 feet

Emirates’ passengers will be in for a treat at 40,000 feet with specially curated Pimm’s cocktails and strawberry mocktails, and strawberries and cream for dessert served in the A380 Onboard Lounge.

Economy and Premium Economy Class passengers travelling with Emirates between the UK and Dubai from now until 13th July can indulge in cream cheese mousse served with strawberry compote and hazelnut streusel, strawberry tart, strawberry panna cotta and strawberry cheesecake.

ADVERTISEMENT

First and Business Class passengers will enjoy special menus onboard with delicious panko-crusted lamb cutlets and tasty desserts including honey cake with strawberry compote, handcrafted pastries, and lemon strawberry cupcakes featuring a Championships logo dessert topper.

First Class passengers will also be gifted Emirates-branded Wimbledon 2025 seasonal towels, produced by Christy, the Official Towel Supplier of The Championships.

Premium travellers can also look forward to refreshing Sipsmith cocktails served in the First Class Lounge in Dubai, along with classic fish and chips, and strawberry profiteroles.

On the court action

Tennis fans can follow every serve across Emirates Lounges in Dubai and the UK or stay connected to the action at cruising altitude via Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra on the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system.

Passengers can also enjoy watching more than 40 sports programmes including tennis movies such as ‘The Racket,’ ‘Gods of Tennis,’ and Wimbledon’s official film, featuring all the action from 2024.

Serving another year of “fly better” experiences on the grounds

Emirates will once again showcase its award-winning hospitality throughout The Championships. Guests can look forward to exquisite meals and the finest beverages, including First Class wines served onboard such as Château Margaux 2004, and Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru Bouchard Père & Fils 2013, as well as other premium wine offerings such as Cloudy Bay, and Sauvignon Blanc Chateau D’Esclans’ Rock Angel.

The ‘Emirates Experience’ stand will return to The Championships grounds, and fans can enjoy interactive experiences and exclusive giveaways including a chance to win a getaway to Dubai with Emirates Holidays. * Young tennis supporters can also explore Emirates-branded tennis courts and take part in the Emirates Cup to earn free items in Wimbleworld on Roblox.

Take home exclusive merchandise

From Emirates branded Christy Towels, bespoke Championships branded A380 aircraft models, clothing, accessories and more, fans can get their hands on a range of merchandise available at the Emirates Official Store in-store and online.

Emirates’ sponsorships in the UK

Emirates is the Official Airline and Premier Partner of the ATP Tour. The airline’s tennis portfolio includes the highest profile events in the world, including all four Grand Slams, and 60 other tournaments across the year.

Earlier this year, Emirates and The All England Lawn Tennis Club announced a multi-million-pound investment to launch ‘Championing Nature’ – a new programme aimed at creating positive, lasting impact in urban communities through greater connections and engagement with nature. The programme will be delivered by four Wildlife Trusts: the London Wildlife Trust; Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust; the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester, and North Merseyside; and Northumberland Wildlife Trust – with each Trust receiving investment to help fund bespoke projects and initiatives in their local urban areas to connect more children and families to nature.

In the UK, the airline is also a proud partner of Arsenal FC, the Emirates FA Cup, Lancashire Cricket Club, Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth in addition to Emirates Old Trafford, and Emirates Great Britan SailGP Team.

Emirates currently serves the UK with 133 weekly flights including: six times daily A380 to London Heathrow; three times daily A380 service to Gatwick; twice daily service to Stansted; three times daily A380 service to Manchester; twice daily service to Birmingham (including a daily A380 service); daily service to Newcastle; daily A380 service to Glasgow; and a daily A350 service to Edinburgh.

The airline’s extensive network of more than 140 destinations offers customers access to an array of onward connections to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, and Australasia.