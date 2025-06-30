For Kids’ Eyes Only - Emirates’ Travel Hacks Summer 2025

It’s finally summer, school is finished, and you’re heading on a trip and flying with the GOAT – EMIRATES. Get aura points when you fly with these top Emirates travel hacks:

Kids get to board the plane first, no cap. On the ground, Emirates offers priority boarding for families across all international airports.

Hangry? Emirates’ inflight food and snacks slap. Kid’s meals are served on almost all routes, excluding some short haul flights in the GCC. Literally rizz up your taste buds with tasty nuggs, easy peasy mac n cheesy, mini burgers, pizzas, as well as healthy snacks and sweet treats, juice and water - served on your own tray featuring the Emirates crew and pilot avatars.

Emirates is the OG for inflight entertainment – with the biggest screens and the best content. Ask Emirates Cabin Crew for the purple kids’ headphones to enjoy ice inflight entertainment, they’re softer and fit more comfortably on your ears.

Sometimes you lowkey need to chill. When you’re flying with Emirates, you can choose from a wide variety of kids content on the award-winning ice, including the best movies and television from Cartoon Network, CBeebies and Nickelodeon channels. There are more than 100 kids’ movies, a dedicated ‘Wizarding World’ folder that includes 16 Harry Potter titles, a Marvel selection, and loads of popular TV shows such as The Amazing World of Gumball, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teen Titans Go, SpongeBob SquarePants and Star Trek: Prodigy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in hot…wait until August 1 and you know what movie will be onboard. CHICKEN JOCKEY!

Get cosy or have an elite snooze because Emirates gives kids blankets and pillows in every class.

Ngl, sometimes even kids need a break from screens. Ask for a ‘Fly with Me’ activity pack and level up your braincells with puzzles, world maps, drawing tutorials, colouring pages, and a new collectible card set.

For those who like good tracks, Emirates has hundreds of channels of music and even has Spotify onboard. Whether you’re a Swiftie, Livie, Angel, Avocado or ARMY – Emirates has you covered.

Never underrate Emirates, because they’ve got games too – up to 100 video games, which can be played by two players in different seats if it’s a multiplayer game.

Major drip – get a new Emirates kit bag before the rest. The new bags have just launched onboard and you can collect the backpack, the crossbody and the duffle bag if you’re aged 7-12 years, as well as a separate selection of bags and toys for younger kids.

Make travel memories with your fam irl, as Emirates cabin crew capture moments onboard with an instant Polaroid camera. Keep the pic in Emirates’ limited-edition photo frame as a souvenir.

If your little bro or sis is bothering you – tell your parents to grab a complimentary Emirates-branded stroller at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and give that baby a rest. Emirates is adding more than 1000 new, Maxi Cosi strollers for complimentary use in T3 Dubai International, allowing tired toddlers and babies to relax and enjoy the sights of the airport.

Speaking of DXB, Emirates even has a dedicated family check-in area during busy travel periods so you won’t have to wait long in a queue. Travel through DXB on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday between 12 and 6pm, and scoop a free Emirates ice-cream for the whole fam. Until 20 July, Emirates will have 4 ice-cream carts around the Departures areas giving free mango, chocolate or strawberry ice cream, or a passionfruit or raspberry sorbet. A W is a W.

In the First and Business Class Lounges of DXB - Concourse A & B, the kids play areas have arcade quality games and PlayStations. Let’s-a-go!

For the ultimate flex - Emirates offers a Unaccompanied Minors service to children aged 5-11 years who are travelling alone. This service ensures that children are accompanied by Emirates ground staff and cabin crew for every step of the journey. Even if you’re a noob to flying, a specialist member of the team meets you at the Unaccompanied Minors check‑in desk, stays with you all the way through the airport to help at security and immigration, and helps you meet the cabin crew at the aircraft door. When you arrive to your destination, another specialist member of Emirates team will be there to welcome you, helping you through the airport before taking you to your parent or guardian.

There’s even an Unaccompanied Minors Lounge with video games, Wi‑Fi, comfy sofas, children-only bathrooms, and a free drinks and snacks area as you wait for your flight. Peak.

If you’ve got a baby brother or sister travelling with you but you crave some peaceful vibes, tell your parents these hacks:

Organic baby food, milk formula and baby bottles are available onboard for infants if needed them during a flight.

Babies onboard get an infant amenity kit including diapers, a bib, lotion and a changing mat so they stay fresh throughout their journey.

For infants under 2 years old, parents can book seats onboard beside safe bassinets, so babies can snooze comfortably throughout the flight. Parents can also bring approved car seats onboard for extra familiarity.

The First and Business Class Lounges in Dubai International (DXB) are also equipped with mother and baby care rooms, with comfortable feeding areas and baby changing facilities.

Glow up on the go and grab some trending products from EmiratesRED inflight retail. Save some cashola and preorder your choice before your flight, using the code RED10 to save 10%. Lock in a kids’ camera and start capturing the vibe or throw on a smart band from Merlin - track your steps and stay sharp. Boost your fit with Harry Potter bracelets, smell fire and keep your skin on point with budget-friendly drops from Sol de Janeiro and Tommy Hilfiger.

Level up your status and sign up to Emirates Skysurfers loyalty programme for young travellers. Kids between 2-17 years old can earn Skywards Miles on every Emirates and flydubai flight, then spend them on more adventures - flights, upgrades, kid friendly events and experiences.

Yeet these tips to all your friends and have a great flight!