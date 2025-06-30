Canopy by Hilton Debuts in South Africa

Hilton announces the opening of Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof, marking the brand’s debut in South Africa. The hotel is perfectly situated in the heart of Longkloof, a revitalised historic district that features a newly opened shopping centre, office spaces and a tech start-up hub. The 154-key property features celebrated South African chef Bertus Basson’s newest restaurant, Ongetem, and thoughtfully designed public spaces that reflect the spirit of the neighbourhood.

“Introducing Canopy to South Africa is a meaningful step for our brand. Cape Town’s vibrant culture, creative energy and culinary richness align beautifully with our commitment to offering locally inspired stays,” said Jenna Hackett, senior vice president, global category leader, Lifestyle Brand Management., Hilton. “At Canopy Cape Town, guests will find thoughtful design, a strong connection to the neighbourhood, and experiences that reflect the city’s dynamic spirit, from the bold flavours of Ongetem to the curated art throughout the hotel. This opening represents our continued focus on growing in destinations that celebrate community, creativity and a sense of place.”

Guests can enjoy the best of the vibrant neighbourhood with hotel team members on hand to suggest hidden gems to explore, even providing complimentary Canopy Bikes for travellers to experience the city.

The hotel is located in the sought-after City Bowl area and is a short 10-minute drive to the scenic Table Mountain. It is also 20 minutes away from Cape Town International Airport and 10 minutes from the Cape Town International Convention Centre and has easy access to the beaches of Camps Bay and Clifton, as well as to popular landmarks such as Signal Hill, the Museum Precinct and the V&A Waterfront.

A Culinary Destination

Ongetem, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, brings a fresh and fearless energy to the city’s dining scene. Led by acclaimed chef Bertus Basson, whose approach draws from South Africa’s rich culinary heritage, the menu blends bold local flavours with a modern twist.

Ongetem – which translates to ‘untamed’ – is anchored by the guiding philosophy of “Butcher, Baker, Cocktail Maker” and delivers a vibrant dining experience, from flame-grilled meats and fresh pastries to handcrafted cocktails infused with local botanicals. Designed as a gathering place for locals and guests alike, the space is rooted in Cape Town’s dynamic food culture and elevated by playful, design-forward interiors that celebrate community and craft.

Whether for workday lunches or social catch-up dinners, Ongetem invites diners to enjoy an experience curated by one of South Africa’s most celebrated and recognisable chefs.

The hotel’s façade features distinctive red bricks, carefully preserved to reflect the history of the 112-year-old Longkloof neighbourhood. To make the property feel like an extension of Longkloof, the hotel’s public areas feature inspiring design, abundant natural lighting and buzzing energy – drawing in guests and locals alike.

Inside the hotel, the 154 guest rooms are spacious and modern with each room featuring a signature canopy above the bed adorned with colourful South African prints. An eclectic mix of artisan-crafted furnishings and locally inspired design, including a curated collection of paintings from local artists, adorn the property.

“South Africa saw nearly nine million visitors in 2024 and offers travellers beautiful tourist attractions, vibrant culture and outstanding dining. Hilton has enjoyed a presence in South Africa for more than three decades, and this new opening represents a significant milestone for us in a country where we continue to see great opportunity,” said Guy Hutchinson, president, Middle East & Africa, Hilton. “We are delighted to debut Canopy and look forward to welcoming guests to Cape Town to experience a locally inspired, and welcoming stay.”

Canopy Cape Town is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room, and access it using a Digital Key.

The property joins Hilton’s seven hotels in South Africa, including Hilton Durban, DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town - Upper Eastside and Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch as well as three hotels under development.

For more information on Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof, or to make a reservation, travellers may visit the hotel’s website.