Emirates reignites the passion for travel and sports as Official Airline of US Open

For the eleventh consecutive year, Emirates is returning as Official Airline of the US Open Tennis Championships, running from 29 August through 11 September. The world’s largest international airline continues to utilise its global reach to bring tennis fans around the world closer to the game, serving up world-class tennis action at the Grand Slam® tournament.

Emirates’ ongoing partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the high-profile annual sporting event goes back to 2012. The airline’s portfolio of tennis sponsorships also includes three of the four Grand Slams in addition to 60 other tournaments throughout the year in partnership with the ATP, including the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Miami Open and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in the US.

“Emirates has proudly supported the US Open for over a decade, born out of our commitment to connect people around the globe through a shared passion for sports. The US Open is one of the most highly-anticipated events on the global sports calendar and we are thrilled to be the Official Airline that brings worldwide audiences together to enjoy the game,” said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President, USA and Canada. “As part of our ‘Fly Better’ brand promise we continuously strive to delight our customers with a premium experience that is second to none, both inflight and at the tournament. We look forward to being part of the excitement and reaching tennis enthusiasts in the US and around the world,” he added.

With the US Open back in full force, Emirates is set to deliver a full array of activities to engage with tennis fans, whether attending in person or virtually.

Courtside at the US Open

The Emirates suite, an all-time favourite amongst celebrities and invited guests attending the event, promises to encapsulate the airline’s sought-after and premium hospitality experience. Guests can enjoy champagne and whiskey tasting while savouring a selection of delightful global dishes.

All ticket holders can visit Emirates Sports Cafe, located on the west side of the South Plaza, and enjoy the cafe’s relaxed ambience whilst enjoying the tournament.

Visitors can stop by the Emirates booth and experience the comfort of the Premium Economy seats on display. Guests can also enter for the chance to win an Emirates seat cushion.

To add to the excitement, tennis spectators can look forward to the Emirates Ball Flight post-match ceremony to collect a ball signed by their favourite tennis player. Emirates cabin crew and the winning player will take to the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to hit three autographed tennis balls into the stands, following all matches up until the end of the quarter-finals.

In partnership with broadcaster PIX 11 and the show “NY Living”, Emirates will be hosting a giveaway with 60 US Open tickets up for grabs, providing lucky tennis fans the opportunity to enjoy the courtside experience. Fans can take part in the competition from 8 to 11 September via its website or its social pages.

Experience the tennis action from home

Emirates is pulling out all stops to ensure that fans enjoying the games from afar will experience the thrill of the tournament. Emirates will deliver the excitement directly to fans via its social media platforms.

The Mixer, a virtual talk show organized by the USTA and broadcast live from the Emirates suite, will provide an insider’s view into the Emirates suite life, celebrities attending, dining and refreshments, and travel inspiration.

US Open will post daily videos featuring the ‘Play of the Day’, presented by Emirates and capturing the best moments from the matches under #EmiratesFlyBetterMoments

Never miss a moment at 40,000 feet

To help ensure that jet-setting tennis fans do not miss any of the US Open action, Emirates will be screening the tournament’s matches live in the air on its dedicated in-flight sports channels, Sport24 and Sport24 Extra, available to customers across all cabins on the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice. Live TV is available on all aircraft in Emirates’ Boeing 777 fleet and most of its flagship A380 aircraft.

For passengers travelling in premium cabins on select A380 aircraft, Emirates will be screening the matches live on the 55-inch screen at the iconic onboard lounge. At the popular lounge in the sky, travellers can enjoy live sports at 40,000 feet while socialising and enjoying delicious snacks in addition to a unique selection of spirits or cocktails.

Fans can also stay connected to tournament news and highlights on board with wi-fi packages available to choose from. Emirates Skywards members travelling in First Class or Platinum members travelling in Business Class enjoy complimentary Wi‑Fi throughout the flight.