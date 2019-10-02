Ras Al Khaimah prepares to host WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is putting its final preparations in place to host the World Travel & Tourism Council Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum next week.

The forum will take place on October 2nd at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah for the first time in the region and will bring together key industry leaders to discuss the core issues facing the region’s tourism sector.

The one-day programme is set to bring together government agencies, industry associations, chief executive and senior leaders of the top travel and tourism companies, experts, and media from across the region, in an effort to explore contemporary issues facing the sector and discuss growth opportunities to advance the regional agenda.

‘Leading by Example’ is one of the key panel discussions, set to discuss investment opportunities and key challenges faced by the region in its journey to establishing itself as a global hub for travel and tourism.

The panel discussions are also going to delve on the need for skill development and job creation with the sector’s promising contribution to the economy; sustainable development with climate action being top on agenda; and the leveraging the digital disruption to the sector’s benefit.

Local and regional experts from the both public and private sectors will deliver keynotes and engage in topical panel discussions, including Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, minister of tourism, South Africa; Rusty Brainard, chief environmental sustainability officer, Red Sea Project; Shaun Vorster, vice president, Expo 2020 Dubai; Alison Grinnell, chief executive, RAK Hospitality Holding; and Raha Moharrak, mountaineer and first Saudi woman to climb seven summits.

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are delighted to host the first edition of the WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum in Ras Al Khaimah.

“We look forward to welcoming all delegates and hope to impress them with a spectacular diversity of landscapes and authentic Arabian hospitality that Ras Al Khaimah is known for.

“The opportunity to host this prestigious industry forum comes at a pivotal time as we aim to fuel a sustainable tourism-driven economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah, as guided by our current Destination Strategy 2019-2021.

“Tourism remains one of the key drivers of the emirate’s continued growth in GDP and employment.”

More Information

The World Travel & Tourism Council is the body which represents the tourism private sector globally.

The World Travel & Tourism Council is the body which represents the tourism private sector globally.