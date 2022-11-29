Emirates NBD marks 51st UAE National Day with unique tribute to nation’s space programme

On the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region is paying a first-of-its kind tribute to the UAE’s drive and ambition towards space exploration, though the ‘UAE Space Anthem’ – a recreation of the UAE’s national anthem, composed using sounds from outer space.

Validated by the Dubai Astronomy Group, the space anthem has been developed in collaboration with specialised sound engineers and composers using interstellar sounds including those from planets, their moons, pulsars, asteroids, and rovers, among others - all strung together to create a rendition of the much-revered Ishy Bilady.

The anthem was revealed at Emirates NBD Group’s 51st National Day celebrations in the presence of Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD and Shayne Nelson, Group CEO and members of the senior management and staff. The celebrations included cultural performances, traditional crafts, savouring Emirati food and a showcase of Emirati talent within the bank.

The Group’s space anthem campaign supports the National Space Strategy 2030, which aims to enhance the space sector’s contribution to the national economy and promote the UAE’s presence in the space sector. The UAE’s space program supports the country’s standing as a hub for advanced technology, while also diversifying the economy away from oil and rekindling space culture among young Emiratis.

Aligned with this ambition, Emirates NBD’s UAE National Day campaign intends to encourage young minds in the UAE to explore astronomy and related subjects. The launch coincides with the Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM) of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

As a part of the campaign, the bank has developed an animated video film, introducing the UAE Space Anthem and paying tribute to the nation’s space ambitions. In addition, a dedicated webpage on the Emirates NBD website enables visitors to further explore the spatial sounds that the anthem comprises, by hovering over parts of the anthem to learn which special object the sound is inspired by. By clicking on a particular sound, they can also view a library of sounds created by that spatial object.

Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates NBD said, “The success of UAE’s space programme is a matter of national pride, and we see this as a befitting tribute for a nation as innovative and progressive as ours. Inspired by the UAE’s ambition to conquer space, the anthem represents the progress our great nation has made to establish itself in the space sector.”

He added, “As a national bank driven by innovation, we are proud to present the UAE and its citizens with the UAE Space Anthem, a concept that truly encapsulates our great nation’s ambition to reach for the stars”

Source:Zawya.com