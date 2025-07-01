Emirates layers on retrofitted aircraft with latest product, including Premium Economy

Emirates will be layering on more retrofitted Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s on its existing schedules to Shanghai and Zurich; expanding Milan, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires schedules; and upgrading its services to Shanghai and Singapore with A380 deployments.

Emirates’ latest schedule, capacity enhancements and newly retrofitted aircraft deployments are in response to increased demand across the airline’s network and offer opportunities for more customers to enjoy the airline’s signature onboard experience, especially its highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin.

The airline’s ambitious retrofit programme is progressing with remarkable momentum, as one aircraft undergoes a comprehensive nose-to-tail refresh every three weeks. Emirates’ engineering teams have retrofitted 60 aircraft since the start of the programme in November 2022.

Emirates’ latest schedule enhancements, all effective from 26 October, include:

Ramping up operations to Milan with the addition of a third daily flight, EK 101/102. The third daily flight will be served with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates’ linked services to Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, EK247/248 will become daily flights.

After being served with a retrofitted Boeing 777 from 20 July, the airline will upgrade its services to Shanghai on the EK302/303 to the iconic Airbus A380, and the airline’s second daily flight to the city, EK 304/305, will be served with a retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft.

From this winter, the third daily flight between Dubai and Singapore will be served with the airline’s flagship A380 on the EK 314/315.

Emirates will upgrade its second daily Zurich flight, EK 85/86, from 1 February 2026 to an A380, replacing the current retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft. Premium Economy will debut on Emirates flight EK87/88 with a newly retrofitted A380, also starting from 1 February 2026.

Despite a dynamic operating environment, it’s been business as usual across the Emirates network, and the airline continues to ramp up its operations to respond to demand this summer and the upcoming winter period.

Customers can enjoy the latest Emirates products onboard its retrofitted Boeing 777s and A380s with a better experience in the skies across every cabin class. The four-class Emirates Boeing 777 features 6 or 8 First Class suites, 38 or 40 Business seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 256 Economy seats. On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. Each seat offers generous pitch and width for working and relaxing, as well as customised features like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores or via both online and offline travel agents.