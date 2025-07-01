MANDARIN ORIENTAL LAUNCHES ‘INSIDE THE DREAM’ – A CINEMATIC CELEBRATION OF LUXURY HOSPITALITY

From left to right: Mr Torsten van Dullemen, Area Vice President, Operations and General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London Mr Andy Guan, General Manager from Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing Mr Claude Lacaze, Founder & CEO of Terminal 9 Studios and producer of Inside The Dream Mr Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive Mandarin Oriental Ms Yaren Arslan, Guest Experience Manager from Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum Mr Bob Shi, Chief Concierge from Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing Mr Matthew Jackson, Head Concierge from Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Mandarin Oriental is proud to announce the global launch of Inside The Dream, an original film that offers an intimate, cinematic journey into the artistry and precision behind Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hospitality. The documentary premiered on 27th June at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and is available on Prime Video, Canal+ and Tencent worldwide, offering viewers an exclusive glimpse into the meticulous orchestration behind three extraordinary events hosted across Europe and Asia.

Inside The Dream captures the essence of Mandarin Oriental’s guest-centric philosophy, where service excellence is crafted not only in moments of splendour but also in the countless hours of preparation behind the scenes. Across three destinations and through the eyes of passionate colleagues, the film reveals the challenges, creativity and collaborative spirit that shape special experiences.

Speaking on the launch, Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, said:

“At Mandarin Oriental, we are masters of our craft. Inside The Dream honours the dedication of our colleagues, who consistently deliver extraordinary moments with grace, precision and a deep sense of purpose. This film is a tribute to their expertise and to the immersive experiences that define our brand.”

The title pays homage to a concept first explored by iconic brands including Bvlgari, Mugler and Dior, reimagined here through the lens of luxury hospitality to reflect Mandarin Oriental’s own journey of craftsmanship, storytelling and service excellence.

Produced with a cinematic lens that mirrors the sophistication and narrative depth of luxury filmmaking, Inside The Dream reflects Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to storytelling as a means of connecting with today’s modern traveller.

Claude Lacaze, CEO of Terminal 9 Studios adds:

“Each episode of Inside The Dream is an invitation to step behind the scenes of a legendary house to reveal the passion, talent and quiet excellence that make the world dream.

Dedicating an episode to hospitality was always a natural choice. This universe shares the same sense of precision, beauty and emotion as haute couture or fine watchmaking.

It’s been a true honour to collaborate with Mandarin Oriental and celebrate the people who make its soul, joining our series with the same dedication to excellence.”

As Mandarin Oriental continues to shape the future of hospitality through innovation, heritage and considerate expansion, Inside The Dream invites global audiences to witness the beauty of collective excellence, a celebration of hospitality, talent and legendary service.

