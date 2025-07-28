Peru’s tourism sector could reach a new all-time high by 2025, contributing more than USD 23 billion

The World Travel and Tourism Council ( WTTC ) estimates that this year the tourism sector in Peru will reach a new historical high, contributing more than $23 billion to the country’s economy, equivalent to 7.8% of the national GDP.

This growth marks a milestone for the country’s travel and tourism sector, which will achieve a 6.9% increase by the end of 2025 compared to the previous year.

According to the WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Report (EIR), conducted in collaboration with Oxford Economics, the sector is projected to represent 1.17 million jobs in Peru by the end of 2025, representing 6.6% of total employment in the country. This figure represents an 8.4% increase compared to 2019.

As part of its record-breaking figures expected by the end of this year, Peru is also preparing to reach $12 billion in domestic tourism spending, representing a year-over-year growth of 6.5%.

Regarding international tourism, the global organization projects more than $5 billion by the end of this year, 9.4% more than last year.



A look back to 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the same study, the sector contributed $21.6 billion to the GDP, representing 7.5% of Peru’s GDP, and employed 1.11 million people, equivalent to 6.4% of the total jobs in the country.

International spending reached $4.7 billion, up nearly 22% year-over-year, while domestic tourism spending reached $11.4 billion, representing year-over-year growth of more than 9%, consolidating the strength of the domestic market.

Leisure travel accounted for more than 86% of total tourism spending, compared to 13.8% for business travel. The main source markets were Chile (25%), the United States (18%), and Ecuador (8%).

Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the WTTC, said: “Peru is on its way to consolidating its position as a benchmark for international tourism. The resilience of the country’s tourism sector is now reflected in greater economic development and more jobs.

“With clear lines of action, such as growing international connectivity and greater promotion of its destinations and activities, Peru’s tourism sector is positioning itself for a better future.”



Outlook to 2035

Looking ahead to the next decade, the WTTC projects that Peru’s Travel and Tourism sector will reach an economic contribution of $34.3 billion by 2035, representing 8.5% of the country’s GDP.

In terms of employment, the sector is estimated to generate 1.4 million jobs that year, with the creation of 278,500 new jobs over the next decade.

Spending by international visitors could reach $9.4 billion by 2035, while domestic spending is projected to exceed $16 billion, consolidating tourism as one of the country’s strongest and most promising economic sectors.



Regional data

In 2024, the travel and tourism sector in Central and South America contributed $358.7 billion to GDP, representing 7.5% of the regional economy. This exceeds 2019 levels by more than 9%. Jobs in the sector reached 17.5 million, equivalent to 8% of total jobs in the region, with year-over-year growth of 4.4%.

By 2025, the WTTC projects that travel and tourism in the region will contribute $372 billion to GDP, representing 7.6% of the economy. Furthermore, employment in the sector is expected to increase to 18.2 million jobs, or 8.2% of total employment in the region.