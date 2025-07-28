Italy Set to Break Tourism Records as Rome Prepares to Host WTTC’s 25th Global Summit

Travel & Tourism in Italy is poised for a record-breaking year, with international visitor spending forecast to hit an all-time high of €60.4BN in 2025, according to new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Travel & Tourism is not just back, it’s booming. After a strong recovery from the pandemic, Italy is racing ahead, cementing its place as Europe’s fourth most popular destination and a global powerhouse of wellness, luxury, culture, culture and cuisine.

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR), the sector is on track to support 3.2MN jobs in 2025 — 100,000 more than last year — and contribute €237.4BN to the Italian economy, nearly 11% of GDP.

Domestic tourism remains robust, with spending projected to reach €124.6BN.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “Italy is back at the top of travellers’ wish lists and for good reason. From the timeless beauty of Rome to the elegance of its coastlines, and countryside, Italy offers a unique experience steeped in history, culture, and exquisite luxury. This record-breaking growth is a tribute to the strength of Italy’s Travel & Tourism sector and the passion of the people behind it.

“Our Global Summit in Rome will bring together leaders who are shaping the future. From Ministers and CEOs to innovators and sustainability champions. Italy stands as a model of how Travel & Tourism can power prosperity, cultural pride, and sustainable growth.”

A Government Committed to Tourism



Since 2021, Italy has stood out apart among European and G20 countries with a dedicated Ministry of Tourism, demonstrating a powerful sign of political recognition for the sector’s economic and social value.

The Italian Government has also prioritised sustainability, innovation, and skills, while launching new national campaigns to encourage travellers to discover lesser-known destinations, spreading the benefits of tourism more evenly and responsibly.

Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, said: “For the first time, we have brought to Rome, and brought back to Europe after six years, the world’s largest event in tourism: the WTTC Global Summit, which sees the participation of key international leaders in the sector.

“It represents an important moment for the industry and for Italy and is a sign of how much ground we have regained and how we have returned to being protagonists on the global stage, so much so that we have the honour and privilege of hosting events of such prestige. Especially in a year already so stimulating for Italian tourism, with the ongoing Jubilee and the record figures we are registering, the summit further projects our capital and our nation towards continuous growth.

“The WTTC Global Summit will offer a unique opportunity to network and create new synergies among operators, associations, and institutions, developing the product, the offer, and the potential of our tourism ecosystem. And, ultimately, to be increasingly competitive and successful.”

Manfredi Lefebvre, Executive Chairman of AKTG, Abercrombie & Kent and Crystal Cruises and WTTC Chair-Elect, added: “As Italy prepares to host the WTTC’s 25th Global Summit, we celebrate not only our remarkable recovery from the pandemic but also the vibrant future of our Travel & Tourism sector.

“This growth is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the shared passion of our communities. Together, we will continue to shape a prosperous and culturally rich experience for travellers from around the globe.”

2024 in Review

Last year, the sector contributed €228.5BN to the Italian economy and supported 3.1MN jobs. Domestic spending hit €122.6BN, while international visitor spending reached €55.2BN.

With the right investment in connectivity, skills and promotion, Italy is poised to become the blueprint for tourism-led growth in Europe.

What’s Next: 2035 and Beyond

Looking ahead, WTTC forecasts the sector will contribute €282.6BN to Italy’s economy by 2035, 12.2% of GDP, and support 3.7MN jobs. International visitor spending is projected to reach €78BN, with domestic spending hitting €142.5BN.

What This Means for SMEs

As the Italian tourism economy enters a new era of growth, opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises are expanding rapidly. To explore what this boom means for Italy’s dynamic SME sector, and why now is the moment to act, visit the WTTC Together in Travel platform.

In association with the Ministry of Tourism, the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region, WTTC’s 25th Global Summit will take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, from the 28th to the 30th of September 2025.