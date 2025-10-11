Emirates introduces Premium Economy to Bangkok on newly retrofitted A380

Emirates has unveiled its highly acclaimed Premium Economy Cabin on flights EK376/377 between Dubai and Bangkok, operated by its newly retrofitted A380 aircraft. The latest product introduction reaffirms the airline’s ongoing investment to elevating travel experiences for customers travelling to and from Thailand and beyond.

With the deployment of Emirates’ newly retrofitted A380 to Bangkok, the airline extends its Premium Economy experience to over 70 cities globally. Located at the front of the main deck, with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration, the Premium Economy cabin is designed to bridge the gap between Economy and Business Class.

The award-winning cabin also has a generous 40-inch seat pitch, 8-inch recline, adjustable headrests, and full leg and footrests delivering enhanced comfort. Each seat is upholstered in luxurious anti-stain cream leather with fold-out woodgrain tables for dining or working.

Passengers can enjoy enhanced in-flight entertainment with a 13.3-inch HD screen, Bluetooth pairing and other thoughtful tech touches. Dining is meticulously curated to reflect regional flavours and is served on Royal Doulton China, accompanied by an expanded beverage selection including vintage wines that are available throughout the flight.

Bangkok joins Emirates’ expanding global network of Premium Economy destinations, following the cabin’s official launch in 2022. The airline’s retrofit programme is one of the largest known in the industry where 219 A380s and Boeing 777s are slated for full nose to tail refurbish. The airline is on track to offer nearly 2 million Premium Economy seats annually across its network by the end of 2025, doubling to 4 million by 2026. Travellers can enjoy a seamless, end-to-end Premium Economy experience by connecting to popular routes like New York, Lyon and London via Dubai.

Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a generous check-in baggage allowance of 35kg and a further 10kg of carry-on baggage. Customers can book their Premium Economy experience through emirates.com the Emirates App, Emirates World in Bangkok, Emirates reservation services or through travel agents