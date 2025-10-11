Inclusive Concept, Marks 75 Years of Innovation with Bold Global Expansion and Major Renovations

Club Med, known for introducing the all-inclusive concept, continues to lead the industry with strong global growth, innovation, and a bold vision for the future. In the first half of 2025, the brand reported that Mountain Resorts saw a 7% increase in Business Volume and a 6% rise in Average Daily Rate (ADR), driven by a diverse portfolio and Club Med’s unmatched family offerings at premier ski destinations. Similarly, the Exclusive Collection—Club Med’s luxury all-inclusive line—saw a 6% ADR increase, underscoring strong demand for upscale holiday experiences. Over 1.5 million guests visited Club Med in the 2024 fiscal year, with 75% coming from abroad—a 12-point increase over the past decade. As it celebrates 75 years, Club Med is advancing projects across North America, South Africa, Asia, and Europe, alongside major renovations to its flagship Punta Cana property this fall – all while enhancing premium offerings and deepening its commitment to sustainable tourism.

“Club Med delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2025, reflecting the successful execution of its premium, all-inclusive strategy and the unwavering commitment of our teams worldwide,” said Stéphane Maquaire, President of Club Med. “Forward bookings for the rest of the year and into 2026 show continued momentum in an uncertain environment, supported by robust demand for mountain destinations and upscale experiences. Club Med remains well-positioned to pursue sustainable growth, supported by its 75-year heritage and disciplined global expansion. I am truly excited to be working with all our teams around the world to build on this momentum and shape the next chapter of Club Med’s success.”

75 YEARS OF L’ESPRIT LIBRE

Club Med celebrated its 75th anniversary with a global brand activation campaign launched in the first half of the year. The campaign showcases 75 years of iconic archive footage that revisits the visionary origins of the first all-inclusive holiday club, tracing seven and a half decades of innovation from its Mediterranean beginnings to worldwide expansion and current trends. More than a celebration, it pays tribute to Club Med’s enduring legacy of l’Esprit Libre, highlighting the brand’s capacity for reinvention and the inspiring spirit that continues to shape its future.

“Celebrating 75 years is a powerful reflection of Club Med’s legacy and continued leadership in the all-inclusive sector. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to enhancing the guest experience through innovation, elevated offerings, and sustainable practices. The extensive renovation of our flagship resorts in Punta Cana and Cancun exemplify this commitment—reimagining our most iconic destinations to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travelers while preserving the spirit that defines Club Med.”

— Carolyne Doyon, President & CEO, North America and the Caribbean

GLOBAL RENOVATIONS, RESORT OPENINGS, AND NEW DEVELOPMENTS

In 2025, Club Med accelerated its global expansion with plans for new ski resort projects in Canada and Italy. Simultaneously, Club Med plans to unveil major renovations in the Fall at its flagship Punta Cana resort, while preparing to launch groundbreaking resorts in South Africa and Malaysia — reinforcing its presence across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Club Med Punta Cana Unveils Luxury Renovations

Club Med Punta Cana – Club Med’s flagship North America resort will unveil 5 major renovations that set a new standard for the all-inclusive experience, including: brand new social spaces, fresh culinary experiences and newly renovated accommodations, all designed to offer more elevated, immersive experience for all types of guests. Designed by GG&Grace International, the award-winning design firm known for creating distinctive hospitality experiences in the world’s most sought-after destinations, highlights include:

Costa Del Coco, Deluxe Rooms: The newly renovated rooms reflect the tranquil beauty of the Dominican Republic’s coconut-lined coast. Designed for relaxation and sophistication, each room includes a private balcony and a luxurious spa-like bathroom with a rain shower. The Buena Vista Lounge: Known as the “heartbeat of the resort,” this 360° panoramic welcome area offers a bohemian chic aesthetic. The open-air entrance is surrounded by lush greenery, vibrant new pathways and offers a breathtaking ocean view.

El Mundo Food Club: From the elegance of French cuisine at Loulou to the fiery Latin flair of Chula, the bold Asian tastes of Kyo, the sun-kissed Mediterranean dishes at Soléa, and the unmatched grill experience at Smokey’s, Club Med’s re-imagined main dining concept perfectly fuses global flavors together to meet the palates of all guests. Designed with a breezy Caribbean charm and bohemian styles in mind, guests can enjoy global flavors and sips seated both indoors and outdoors.

Joia Bar: Newly transformed and inspired by the charm of a Dominican “Casita,” this versatile poolside bar is the perfect spot for lively daytime lounging or evening socializing, with cozy seatings and the main resort pool as the backdrop.

The Coffee Shop: The lively and inviting coffee shop offers a selection of coffees and teas, pastries, snacks and treats in a relaxed, tropical setting.



Club Med’s Happy to Care program is rooted in sustainable resort development, as seen in the recent renovations at Club Med Punta Cana. The resort emphasizes eco-construction, reduced energy use, and environmentally responsible operations while pursuing green certifications. Culinary venues like El Mundo Food Club and the Coffee Shop source over 3,200 pounds of produce weekly from 40+ local farmers through the Green Farmers program. Materials include 100% recyclable Palmex roofing and sustainably sourced U.S. timber. The design minimizes energy use by limiting sun exposure, promoting natural ventilation in communal spaces, and reducing reliance on air conditioning. In the Costa del Coco Deluxe Rooms, low-flow fixtures conserve water, while motion-sensing smart thermostats cut electricity use without compromising comfort.

Club Med’s First Resort in South Africa: Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari Resort (2026)

Located on the Indian Ocean coast in Kwazulu-Natal, Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari Resort

will be Club Med’s first South African resort. The resort will offer a unique combination of surfing and safari experiences, with a beachside location along South Africa’s Dolphin Coast, just 30 minutes from King Shaka International Airport and 45 minutes from Durban. A 4.5 hour drive north will lead to an 80-room safari lodge on an 18,000 hectares Hluhluwe game reserve, home to Africa’s “Big Five” wildlife, just for Club Med guests. The resort will feature the brand’s first ever Surf School and an Exclusive Collection space will offer guests a soothing and revitalizing holiday atmosphere, with an emphasis firmly on lifestyle. Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari Resort is being developed with a strong commitment to sustainability and community empowerment, targeting Green Globe certification and a 4-star Green Star rating, and will implement Club Med’s “Bye-Bye Plastics” initiative from day one. Combining the contemporary with African influences, it is the perfect destination for guest to completely disconnect and immerse themselves in South Africa’s fascinating culture. Key highlights include:

411 elegant rooms spread across several buildings, including 310 Superior Rooms, 35 Deluxe Rooms, and an Exclusive Collection (Ilanga) section with 66 private Suites. The architecture, designed by South Africa’s Craft of Architecture, uses locally sourced materials and contemporary design to create seamless integration with the natural landscape.

Four pools catering to different guest experiences: a main resort pool, an adult-only Zen pool, a family pool, and a private pool for the Exclusive Collection.

Club Med’s first-ever surf school, open to children aged 6 and up.

Dining options including Oceana, which offers globally inspired cuisine, and the Nguni Gourmet Club, serving refined South African dishes with fresh local seafood and produce. Several bars, including The Injabulo and the Dunes Beach Bar, offer cocktails, coffee, and snacks throughout the day in a vibrant, relaxed atmosphere.

The Wellness Center will feature a full-service spa, hammam, and palapa, creating a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Access to the private Mpilo Safari Lodge for resort guests only, ages 4 years and up. The 18,000-hectare game reserve is one of the largest in KwaZulu-Natal, offering daily guided safaris in search of the “Big Five” – lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and Cape buffalo. The lodge offers 75 premium safari tents, combining the comforts of Club Med with a fully immersive wilderness setting.

Major Sale for Club Med South Africa Bookings Made Between October 13 – October 17, 2025

Bookings for Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari Resort open in October 2025, alongside a special sale across all Club Med resorts. Guests who book between October 13 and October 17, 2025, will receive instant savings of up to $990 per person, per week, for travel between May 30 and November 27, 2026.



INAUGURAL WELLNESS FUSION RETREAT AT CLUB MED MICHÈS PLAYA ESMERELDA

From January 18 to February 14, 2026, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda – Club Med’s first Exclusive Collection 5-star resort in North America and the first operating resort in the emerging destination of Miches, Dominican Republic – will host its first Wellness Fusion Retreat: a four-week immersive program dedicated to self-care, holistic health, and renewal. Nestled between palm groves, mountains, and 2,000 ft of secluded beach, the Wellness Fusion Retreat at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda offers a natural environment designed to support reflection, rest, and reconnection. The retreat will offer:

More than 20 internationally recognized wellness practitioners to lead a wide range of daily experiences, including treetop yoga, guided cold plunges, sound healing, breathwork, and creative workshops focused on art and journaling.

Nutrition and longevity sessions to explore topics like superfoods and mindful eating.

Movement and meditation activities to provide space for both individual and collective healing.

Guests can engage with the program at their own pace, supported by the resort’s tranquil spaces, including the Zen Oasis Pool and Emerald Jungle Rooms—designed for quiet, restorative stays. Rather than setting resolutions, the retreat encourages participants to begin the year with sustainable wellness rituals that foster clarity, balance, and long-term well-being.