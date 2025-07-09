Emirates A350 debuts in Dammam

Emirates has officially launched regular A350 operations to Dammam, making it Emirates’ first destination in Saudi Arabia to be served by the all-new Airbus A350.

The Emirates A350 will operate on flight EK 827 which takes off from Dubai at 7:30 am and arrives in Dammam at 7:50 am. The return flight, EK 828, departs Dammam at 9:20 am and lands in Dubai at 11:45 am. *

The Emirates A350 features a three-class configuration with 312 seats, including 32 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, 259 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. The aircraft is designed to enhance comfort on short and medium-haul flights, with wider cabins, higher ceilings, and a quieter in-flight experience. Customers across all classes can enjoy Emirates’ latest and award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice, improved seat ergonomics, advanced cabin lighting, and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity.

The deployment of the A350 to Dammam highlights Emirates’ continued investment in the Kingdom, since it started operating over three decades ago. The airline currently serves four gateways in Saudi Arabia - Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam, with multiple daily flights, operated on a mix of the iconic A380s, B777s and the A350, offering convenient and seamless connectivity via Dubai to more than 140 Emirates’ destinations, globally.

With the Emirates A350 now flying to Dammam, the city joins a growing list of destinations to receive Emirates’ newest aircraft, alongside Mumbai, Edinburgh, Bahrain, Colombo, Kuwait, Muscat, Tunis, Amman and Ahmedabad. Emirates has so far inducted eight A350s into its fleet with plans to deploy it to 17 destinations by the end of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT