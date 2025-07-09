Emirates Inaugurates Japan’s First Dedicated Travel Store in Osaka

Emirates officially opened its Japan’s first dedicated travel store in Osaka yesterday, bringing its signature hospitality even closer to customers in the Kansai region.

The opening ceremony was commemorated by Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President – Passenger Sales and Country Management at Emirates, in the presence of Mr. Hirofumi Yoshimura, Governor of Osaka Prefecture and H.E. Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan. They were joined by Emirates’ senior management as well as distinguished guests and media partners.

Strategically located in Osaka’s bustling commercial district, the Emirates Travel Store spans 110 square meters and offers customers a dedicated space to plan their journeys with personalized service. With a multilingual team on hand, the store caters to both Japanese and international customers, providing expert assistance on flight bookings, travel-related information, and curated itineraries. The store has been thoughtfully designed to embody modern luxury and comfort, exuding a warm and relaxed atmosphere. Soft beige lounge chairs, paired with sleek, contemporary furnishings, create a welcoming setting for customers as they are served by dedicated Emirates travel consultants. The store also offers a self-service kiosk and a new personalised Queue Management system for added convenience, as well as a selfie mirror that includes unique backgrounds of popular destinations served by Emirates.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Nabil Sultan highlighted the significance of the new store: “Japan is a vital market for Emirates, and today’s opening reflects our commitment to building even deeper connections with our valued customers and partners here in the Kansai region by bringing our products and services even closer to them. The opening of our first retail store in Osaka is a reflection of our customer-first philosophy and we’re confident that this space will enable us to engage in more meaningful ways with the Japanese community.”

Emirates currently operates daily flights to Osaka Kansai, Tokyo Narita, and Tokyo Haneda – offering its retrofitted aircraft with enhanced products across its entire Japanese network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers can visit the Emirates Osaka Travel Store (3-2-2 Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka) from 11:00AM to 1:00PM and 2:00PM to 7:00PM, Monday through Friday, with a break from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. The store is closed on weekends and during public holidays.