Emblems Collection joins Accor portfolio

Accor has introduced Emblems Collection, a global portfolio of boutique hotels and luxurious resorts.

The latest brand from the hotel giant is launching with a flagship hotel - Guiyang Art Centre Hotel, Emblems Collection - in the Guizhou province of China.

It is slated to open in December next year.

The luxury brand is expected to grow to 60 properties around the world by 2030.

“Emblems Collection adds a fresh and exciting new dimension to Accor’s luxury offerings.

“A key focus of our growth and development strategy is to add aggressively across our strongest lines and leading business accelerators, which includes luxury as well as collection brands, while ensuring all 40+ brands in our global network continue to grow, evolve and flourish,” said Sébastien Bazin, chief executive of Accor.

“The hotels we will feature in Emblems Collection are those sought out by travellers who appreciate high-end, boutique-style experiences, as well as by hoteliers who cherish the independent brands they’ve built while desiring the benefits that come with a global partner.”

The brand is designed with the needs of independent and boutique hotel owners in mind.

The brand standards of the collection are flexible, light and easy to attain, with opportunities to sign franchise agreements – the only Accor luxury brand to offer this option.

It will encourage its hotels to retain their unique identities, which is important to hoteliers who have invested in creating a certain style for their hotel and/or market.

“For owners and developers who have created unique luxury hotels, or are looking to develop a new upmarket offering, we offer a collection brand that can boost their property’s status and profile with limited investment in marketing and branding, along with an easy transition process,” said Agnes Roquefort, chief development officer, Accor.

“With Emblems Collection, a hotelier can optimize their costs and operations right away by leveraging Accor’s powerful global distribution and supply networks, while expanding their audience reach from the moment they join.