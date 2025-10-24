Electro-Media Design to Showcase AVaStar’s ‘Audiovisual Operations Command Center’

Electro-Media Design, Ltd. (EMD) will showcase the AVaStar “AV Operations Command Center” at The Hospitality Show, Oct. 26-28, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

As hotels and resorts rely more on technology to enhance guest experiences, EMD and AVaStar are helping hospitality leaders manage property-wide audiovisual (AV) systems with the same structure, consistency, and insight applied to other building operations. The result: improved service, better resource allocation, and stronger return on investment.

“Hospitality professionals have mastered the art of managing HVAC, lighting, and security through data and proactive oversight,” said Eric Bracht, managing director of AVaStar. “AV systems should be no different. Our approach helps hotels make technology predictable, efficient, and guest-focused.”

At Booth No. 1855, EMD will showcase how the AVaStar platform enables hotels and venue teams to centralize AV oversight, track performance, and empower staff through training and standard operating procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees can also enter to win a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 3, featuring real-time translation, a nod to how emerging audio technology can bridge communication gaps and enhance global guest experiences.

“Clear communication defines hospitality,” Bracht said. “When teams have the right tools and technology, guests feel understood-no matter what language they speak.”

The AV Operations Command Center: Simplifying AV for Hospitality Teams

AVaStar’s approach helps hotel owners, operators, and management teams:



Unify Operations: Manage technology assets, maintenance, scheduling, and reporting in one platform.

Drive Consistency: Standardized workflows and documentation improve reliability and accountability.

Enhance Profitability: Real-time data enables smarter budgeting and cost control.

Develop Staff: The AVaStar Academy provides on-demand training and certification resources for all experience levels.

Scale Seamlessly: Designed for properties ranging from boutique hotels to major convention resorts.



Hospitality Show attendees can access a complimentary three-month trial of AVaStar (a $2,285 value) by visiting Booth No. 1855 or scheduling a meeting by Dec. 31, 2025. The trial includes full platform access, onboarding, and expert support.

Schedule a meeting: calendly.com/ebrachtavs/introduction-to-avastar-operational-support.