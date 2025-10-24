Verticon Strategy Launches to Help Hospitality Suppliers Navigate Complex Ecosystems

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” This principle—articulated by leadership expert John C. Maxwell—sits at the heart of Verticon Strategy, a new consulting practice launched to help new and existing hospitality suppliers navigate the industry’s complex ecosystem and scale the right way.

Hospitality suppliers with innovative products often struggle to scale not because of quality, but because of the industry’s intricate web of brand standards, procurement rules, ownership groups, and distribution partners.

Consider this:

• Only 1 in 5 companies entering a new vertical achieve sustained profitability within three years—Harvard Business Review / BCG market expansion studies

• 50% of companies achieve limited early success with new ecosystem plays, and 70% of organizational transformations fail due to execution issues—McKinsey & Co., Growth & Expansion Report

• Across industries, an estimated 80% of new market-entry efforts fail to meet their first-year targets—Bain & Company, 2024



To solve these problems, hospitality industry veteran David Weinstein launched Verticon Strategy to help suppliers enter and expand in hospitality by providing a clear roadmap for positioning, stakeholder alignment, and go-to-market planning.

“Too many vendors bring energy and great products but no clear map of the ecosystem,” said Weinstein. “That’s how deals die. Verticon Strategy provides the roadmap to align stakeholders, secure adoption, and create sustainable growth.”

With more than 15 years of hospitality experience, Weinstein has guided suppliers including Bang & Olufsen, Harman International (JBL & Harman Kardon), Kube Systems, and Ramler International, helping them secure brand approvals, forge global distribution deals, and scale into tens of thousands of hotel rooms worldwide.

Upon learning of the launch of Verticon Strategy, global hospitality technology leader, speaker, and author Doug Rice, congratulated Weinstein via LinkedIn, saying: “This type of [strategic strategy] is desperately needed by many in the vendor community.”

Garry Ramler, CEO of Ramler International, said “Hospitality suppliers often underestimate the complexity of brand standards and distribution. Dave has a proven ability to simplify that path and accelerate scale.”

With 2026 budget season already underway, Weinstein emphasized the urgency: “Suppliers who wait until Q1 to figure out their hospitality approach will be too late. Budgets and standards will already be locked in. Now is the time to align stakeholders and lock in positioning for the year ahead.”

For more information, visit www.verticonstrategy.com