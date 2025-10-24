World Culinary Awards 2025 winners revealed at Sardinia ceremony

World Culinary Awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the culinary industry – has announced the winners of its 2025 programme at a celebratory dinner reception in Sardinia, Italy.

Winners at the VIP reception, hosted at Forte Village Resort, included Italy’s Le Calandre, voted the coveted title of ‘World’s Best Restaurant’. A spectacular fine dining experience in a beautiful setting helped Ossiano Restaurant @ Atlantis the Palm Dubai to collect ‘World’s Best Fine Dining Experience’.

Italy – with its rich culinary history and an endless array of gastronomic delights – was named ‘World’s Best Culinary Destination’ and ‘Europe’s Best Culinary Destination’. Peru was voted ‘Latin America’s Best Culinary Destination’, Vietnam was crowned ‘Asia’s Best Culinary Destination’, and South Africa was awarded the title of ‘Africa’s Best Culinary Destination’.

‘World’s Best Culinary Resort’ went to Forte Village Resort, whilst lebua at State Tower Thailand walked away with ‘World’s Best Culinary Hotel’. The Cullinan Dubai was voted ‘World’s Best New Restaurant’ and ‘Middle East’s Best New Restaurant’. Zero Lab Fine Dining won ‘Latin America’s Best Fine Dining Experience’ and ‘Ecuador’s Best Restaurant’.

This year’s edition of World Culinary Awards proved a global gathering of the culinary industry, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads travelling from across the world attending the awards ceremony at Forte Village Resort.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading culinary brands. Votes were cast by culinary industry professionals and the general public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Rina van Staden, Director, World Culinary Awards, said: “Our World Culinary Awards 2025 winners really showcase what it means to keep striving for culinary excellence, innovate, push boundaries and deliver only the best. My congratulations to each of them.”

Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture, Delicacies Festival was named ‘World’s Best Culinary Festival’, Ecole Ducasse, Paris Campus walked away with the title ‘World’s Best Culinary Training Institution’, whilst Royal Princess lifted ‘World’s Best Culinary Cruise Ship’.

Other winners include Capella Hanoi (‘World’s Best Brunch Venue’); Chefs Training & Innovation Academy (‘Africa’s Best Culinary Training Institution’); La Pergola @ Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel (‘Europe’s Best Hotel Restaurant’); Erth Restaurant, Abu Dhabi (‘Middle East’s Best Restaurant’); Tambu Phuket (‘Asia’s Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant’); SWISS First Lounge E @ Zurich Airport (‘World’s Best Airline Lounge for Dining’); K’tsu (Venezuela’s Best Restaurant’); Kusykay, Peru (‘Latin America’s Best Peruvian Cuisine Restaurant’); COYA (‘World’s Best Restaurant Brand’).

For a full list of winners visit here.

World Culinary Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.

