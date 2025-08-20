Qatar Airways Launches Travel Packages for the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Women’s Open

Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, has launched the much-anticipated travel packages for the Qatar TotalEnergies Women’s Open 2026 and the Qatar ExxonMobil Men’s Open 2026. Taking place next year from 8-14 February and 16-21 February respectively, the tournaments will bring world-class tennis action to the heart of Doha.

Tennis enthusiasts worldwide can now book their packages in advance, combining premium access to one of the most prestigious events on the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 tours with exceptional hospitality and 5-star accommodation in Doha. They will witness a masterclass in tennis where the best players in the world compete for glory at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex, all while enjoying the beautiful seasonal weather of Doha and activities ranging from cultural experiences to exciting adventures. The experiences can be booked along with Flight + Hotel packages from Qatar Airways Holidays.

Last year’s matchups have set the stage for an electrifying 2026. Andrey Rublev had a captivating run to the championship trophy at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, battling with stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 champion Amanda Anisimova seized the title by defeating World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said: “We have once again introduced our tennis travel packages for what promises to be an exciting 2026 tennis season here in Doha. With the Qatar TotalEnergies Women’s Open and Qatar ExxonMobil Men’s Open on the horizon, these packages offer seamless travel solutions and unmatched access to the action. Our goal is to ensure that tennis fans enjoy every step of the journey when travelling through the award-winning Hamad International Airport with the World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time.”

Qatar Airways’ tennis travel packages include return flights to Doha with Qatar Airways, hotel stays in 4- or 5-star properties, and access to all matches played on the Centre Court along with access to the vibrant fanzone. The arena promises a truly intimate experience with seating designed to see the stars up close by offering the best vantage points. Fans can choose from three seating categories – Upper, Middle, or Lower.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis, these packages provide convenience and accessibility through Qatar Airways Holidays’ user-friendly booking platform. All packages are available at qatarairways.com/qatartennis.

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on the flights, plus on the total package value, redeeming packages using Cash + Avios. Fans can also add airport transfers and tours to the package.



This partnership marks another milestone in Qatar Airways’ portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of FIFA, UEFA, Formula 1®, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, AFC, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.