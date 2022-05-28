ABTA responds to the publication of the Government’s aviation strategy

The government has published Flightpath to the future – its strategic framework for the future of aviation for the next 10 years.

Luke Petherbridge, Director of Public Affairs, ABTA commented:

“We welcome the publication of the Department for Transport’s new Aviation Strategy which sets out a framework for the recovery and future success of the UK’s world-leading travel industry. As we emerge from the crisis, there are many critical challenges ahead, including rebuilding consumer confidence, driving forward the sustainability agenda, and ensuring travel remains an attractive place to work. Constructive and regular engagement between industry and Government will be required to tackle these challenges successfully, and we particularly welcome the formation of the Aviation Council which will help to facilitate an ongoing dialogue. ABTA looks forward to engaging to ensure the views of the wider travel industry are heard and understood.”