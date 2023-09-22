easyJet’s Fearless Flyer Program Returns to Help Overcome Fear of Flying

easyJet is bringing its Fearless Flyer course back for winter, to help nervous flyers take control and overcome their fears. With courses starting from 1st October and taking place in Bristol, London Luton, Manchester, Glasgow, London Gatwick and Belfast as well as returning to London Stansted for the first time since 2020, customers have a choice of seven airports across the UK to book their experience flight.

Since 2012 more than 11,000 phobics have taken to the skies after successfully completing the Fearless Flyer course, with the programme achieving over 95% success rate and in March this year, easyJet celebrated its 150th course milestone.

Fearless Flyer continues to be one of the best-priced aerophobia courses in the UK, starting at just £89 per person and the winter schedule provides options across the UK with dates in October and November this year and February next year.

Featuring a virtual element of the programme that was introduced last year, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts:

A virtual ground course, where top phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain will explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel onboard an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves. This session lasts approximately two and a half hours.

A pre-flight one-hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session, where participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect. There will also be a participant Q&A session where phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and an easyJet pilot will answer any last-minute questions.

And lastly, a special one-hour experience flight from the course airport, where customers put their new skills to the test whilst listening to a live commentary of the flight from the Fearless Flyer team.

In addition to the standard course, a VIP course is also on offer at London Luton and Manchester which includes extra exclusive benefits including a dedicated Captain who will guide you through the experience flight day, a pre-flight private video call with a pilot and the Fearless Flyer team, VIP check-in process, security and boarding for the experience flight, guaranteed upfront seats, and lifetime access to additional course materials.

A limited number of spaces on the courses are now available at fearlessflyer.easyjet.com

Captain Chris Foster, Fearless Flyer Lead Pilot at easyJet, said:

“We’re delighted to be relaunching our renowned Fearless Flyer course for this coming winter with courses now available to book across the UK.

“The course is suitable for anyone who is a nervous flyer, whether they experience slight anxiety or whether they have never flown before and with a success rate of more than 95%, we would encourage anyone wishing to overcome their fear to take part.”

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer Course Director, commented:

“Around one in six people have a fear of flying, stopping many from travelling abroad on holiday, visiting friends and family or even flying for work, so why wait to join so many who have already overcome their fears through our renowned Fearless Flyer course? We’re excited to help many more people get flying fearlessly on our courses over the coming months – the results are truly life-changing.”

Ruth Shortt, who took the course in Belfast this year, said:

“Before taking the Fearless Flyer course. I hadn’t been on a plane in 11 years. I tried hypnotherapy, Cognitive Behaviour Therapy and medication. None of these worked. The Fearless Flyer course was both amazing and life changing. Thank you so much to all the Fearless Flyer team. You are truly wonderful people and I will be forever grateful to you all. I would highly recommend the Fearless Flyer course to anyone battling with a fear of flying. It really works!”

easyJet’s Winter 2023/24 Fearless Flyer Experience Flights are taking place on the following dates across the UK:

Airport Date

Bristol Sunday 1st October 2023

London Luton Saturday 14th October 2023

Manchester Sunday 15th October 2023

Glasgow Saturday 4th November 2023

London Gatwick Sunday 12th November 2023

London Stansted Saturday 18th November 2023

Belfast Sunday 11th February 2024