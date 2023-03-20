Air Canada Named One of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for Sixth Consecutive Year

Air Canada has been recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® for 2023. It is the sixth consecutive year Air Canada has won the award, given for innovative engagement and recognition practices that elevate the employee experience.

“At its heart, Air Canada is a customer service business, and we rely on our highly motivated and dedicated employees to deliver on that promise each and every day. We put a premium on all our people throughout our company because each of them is essential and they are the best at what they do. We are always devising new ways to support them so that they can continue to succeed, and it is gratifying that Achievers recognizes these efforts,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® is one of several awards Air Canada has already won this year for its workplace engagement and employee practices. The carrier has also been named:

One of “Montreal’s Top Employers” for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada for the 10th consecutive year.

One of Canada’s Best Employers 2023 by Forbes for the eighth consecutive year.

Winner of the 2023 HRD Innovative HR Teams Award for Forward-Thinking HR Programs.

In selecting its winners, Achievers assembled a panel of 11 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers to evaluate the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.