easyJet launches even more new routes and holidays for summer 2023

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has announced it will be adding eleven new routes to its UK network for summer 2023, Packages from easyJet holidays are also available on all the new routes.

From nine airports across the UK, more than 200,000 extra seats are on sale today across flights on new routes to some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations including the popular Greek islands Santorini and Chania, Corsica and Lisbon, as well as Antalya and Izmir in Turkey. Convenient city connections are also launching to Amsterdam from Southend, from Glasgow to Lisbon, and from Birmingham to Naples for the first time this summer, while a new service from Manchester to Paris Orly which will operate year-round.

The airline will also once again offer flights from London Gatwick to Ancona in Italy, with a twice weekly service operating on Mondays and Fridays, providing an even greater range of options for passengers travelling from the south of England, wishing to explore more of Italy’s charming Adriatic coast.

The announcement comes following the confirmation in November of nine new routes from the UK.

The new routes also mean brand new easyJet holidays packages are now on sale, which include 23kg luggage per person, flights and hotel accommodation, as well as transfers on all beach holidays. From adults-only luxury to family-friendly fun, the package holiday provider has something for everyone. And, in a number of destinations available on today’s new routes, the tour operator has added brand new hotels to its portfolio for summer 2023, offering customers even more brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices. These include the 5* Delphin Imperial also in Lara, a family-hotel with ten restaurants and six bars, and the 5* Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndham Kusadasi in Izmir, a great value option with three outdoor pools and water slides.

Flights are on sale from today on easyJet.com or via the app and customers can book early to take advantage of great value fares now available from just £22.99*. Package holidays are available from £209 per person, through easyJet holidays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be launching even more new routes from the UK and to be operating to new destinations for the very first time this summer, so that we can provide our customers with an even wider range of fantastic beach and city routes across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to explore and enjoy. We remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing affordable and convenient connections for our customers across the UK, all with great value fares and the warm welcome that our crew are famous for.”

New easyJet routes now on sale:

London Gatwick to Ancona flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 26 June with fares from £28.99*

London Gatwick to Calvi flights will operate twice a week on, Wednesdays and Sundays from 28 June with fares from £42.89*

London Luton to Izmir flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays from 3 April with fares from £41.99*

Southend to Amsterdam flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays from 24 May with fares from £22.99*

Bristol to Chania flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 27 June with fares from £32.99*

Birmingham to Naples flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 April with fares from £26.99*

Manchester to Paris Orly flights will operate Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 27 March with fares from £22.99*

Edinburgh to Antalya flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 3 June fares from £39.99*

Edinburgh to Santorini flights will operate on Tuesdays from 6 June fares from £39.99*

Glasgow to Lisbon flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 2 June with fares from £39.99*

Belfast to Antalya flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays from 26 March with fares from £37.99*

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 5* Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndam Kusadasi in Izmir on an All Inclusive basis for £332 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Luton on 17 April 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 4* Paralia Diamond in Santorini on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £450 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 7 June 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 4* Atlantica Caldera Bay in Chania on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £505 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 4 July 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at 5* Grand Hotel Parker’s in Naples on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £330 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Birmingham on 2 August 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at 5* Dom Pedro Lisboa in Lisbon on a Room Only basis for £326 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Glasgow on 10 June 2023.

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 476 routes to over 133 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.