The Ultimate Plant Based Menus Await at Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

Whether you have fully immersed yourself in Veganism this January or are simply after a comforting plant-based meal, Jumeirah’s got you covered. Here is everything you need to know on what Jumeirah Group has planned:

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah



Al Muntaha | Located on the 27th floor of Dubai’s most iconic hotel, Al Muntaha invites guests to indulge in thoughtfully curated vegan dishes by Michelin-starred Chef, Saverio Sbaragli. Dishes include Cepes Variation, Tuscan Ribolita Soup and Mediterranean Salad. To end their Veganuary experience on a sweet note, guests can indulge in a delicious Raspberry Sorbet | Open daily from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM for lunch and from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM for dinner

SAL | Showcasing Southern European Flavours, the chic beachside dining venue guarantees vegan goodness whether you’re visiting for lunch or dinner. Enjoy a Spinach Artichoke Salad, Pumpkin Quinoa Salad, Tomato Carpaccio, Tomato Gazpacho and Trenette Pasta | Open Daily for lunch from 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM and dinner from 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara | Diners seeking an intimate spot, this one is for you! Make your way to Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and enjoy an exceptional fine dining vegan experience from Michelin-starred chefs. Plant-based dishes include Quinoa and Beetroot, Tomato Soup, Asparagus Variation, Spaghettoni Tagiasche, Celeriac, Raw and Cooked Vegetables and Calamansi Sorbet | Daily from 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Al Iwan| Experience a taste of authentic Arabian cuisine with vegan highlights including Hummus, Al Iwan Salad, Baby Marrow Salad, Loubieh bi Zeit, Beetroot Salad, Baba Ghanoush, Vine Leaves, Vegetable Tagine, Vegetable Moussaka and Roasted Potato. | Daily from 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam



Shimmers: Offering award-winning flavours, the much-loved beachfront dining venue invites guests to indulge in hearty vegan dishes including the Moussaka with Braised Eggplant, Capsicum and Tomato and a refreshing Fruit Platter | Daily from 12.30PM – 12:00 AM| Shisha is also available

Tortuga: The vibrant and colourful Mexican restaurant calls out on all plant-based lovers to discover a range of vegan options including Skini Flaco Tacos, Veggie Burrito, Portobello Fajitas and Pico De Gallo. If you are craving something sweet, glance over their gorgeous vegan dessert, the Churros Con Chocolate. | Open daily from Monday – Thursday 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM and Friday – Sunday 12:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Al Samar Lounge | The serene lobby lounge of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam offers an A La Carte Menu that includes a selection of vegan dishes such as Mezze of Hummus, Moutabel and Baba Ghanoush served with Arabic Bread and a delicious platter of Baked Vegetables with Tomato Sauce. | Daily from 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Jumeirah Al Qasr



French Riviera Beach | A stand-out choice for a delicious vegan breakfast that will gear you up for any big day. The exquisite beachside dining oozing Côte d’Azurian glamour serves mouth-watering breakfast dishes from Chia Pudding with Fresh Mangos, Acai Bowl and Spirulina Pancakes topped with Vegan Chantilly and Berries to Sour Dough Avocado Toast and Olive Bread Toast with Tomatoes and Cashews | Daily for breakfast from 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

French Riviera | The chic French award-winning dining venue serves up a variety of mouth-watering vegan dishes including Beetroot Gazpacho with Beetroot and Green Apple Tartare, Artichoke with Red Beans and Black Truffle, Ratatouille and Asperges Vertes | Daily from 1:00 PM till 10:30 PM

The Hide | Embark on a vegan journey at the Hide with an elegant menu featuring vegan options and this includes Kale & Green Apple Salad, Squash Coconut Curry with Wild Black Rice, Spaghetti Beyond | Sunday – Thursday from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM and Friday - Saturday from 6:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Pai Thai | The much-loved dining destination invites guests to indulge in a delicious mix of light, aromatic and invigorating plant-based menu. Highlight starters guests can opt for include Green Papaya Salad with Tamarind Dressing, Crispy Tofu Skewers, Deep-Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls with Sweet Chili Sauce and Tangy Vegetable Soup. Mains include Green or Red Vegetable Curry, Vegetable Thai Noodles and Wok Fried Tofu. For the sweet toothed, end it with the delicious Sweet Sticky Rice topped with Ripe Mango, Coconut Syrup and Sesame Seeds. | Every Monday – Friday from 6:00 PM – 11:30 PM and Saturday – Sunday from 12:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Jumeirah Al Naseem



Summersalt by Kayto | Explore a laid-back, beach vibe experience, while indulging in vegan dishes including Classic Edamame, Traditional Miso Soup, Crispy Rice Avocado, Miso Caramelised Eggplant, Seaweed Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette and Creamy Corn Mini Tacos | Daily from 12:30 PM till 12:00 AM

Kayto | The award-winning is serving plant-based dishes and that includes Miso Eggplant, Spinach Salad with Olive Oil and Truffle Oil, Mushroom Hot Pot with Japanese Curry Sauce and Crispy Rice and Avocado, perfectly paired with side dishes including Seasonal Vegetables, Japanese Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms and Coriander Rice. | Lunch: Sunday – Friday, 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM | Saturday Lazy Lunch: 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM | Dinner: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Rockfish | The beach-front seafood restaurant invites guests to indulge in starters including Pumpkin Chestnut Soup, Mushroom Soup, Ratatouille Salad. Mains include Braised Eggplant and Mushroom Risotto. For the sweetest tooth, enjoy a delectable Citrus Sorbet with Vegan Meringue and Vegan Chantilly| Lunch: Sunday – Friday, 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM | Saturday Lunch: 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM | Dinner: 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Al Mandhar Lounge | Enjoy an intimate catch-up with friends in the perfect surrounding while indulging in a Gazpacho Soup with Fresh Vegetables, a mouth-watering plant-based Burger perfectly served with salad or sweet potato fries and an Exotic Summer featuring Mango, Coconut and Lime Sorbet for the sweetest end | Daily from 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Jumeirah Beach Hotel



Bastion | The modern brasserie and grill invites plant-based lovers to experience a selection of delicious vegan dishes including Artichoke Salad, Beetroot Tartare, Cauliflower Steak and Tian Provencal of Zucchini, Tomato and Eggplant | Daily from 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Fika | Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s health-conscious culinary hub offers the ultimate vegan dining experience with a healthy and tempting selection including the Impossible Burger, Locally Sourced Salad, Chargrilled Tenderstem Broccolini and Vietnamese Rice Paper Wraps. For the sweetest end, delight in an Acai Bowl or a fruitful selection of Sorbet – Raspberry, Lemon and Mango | Daily from 7:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Dhow & Anchor | The bright and airy gastropub and terrace serves up a delicious menu featuring vegan specials such as Thick Hand Cut Chips with Curry Sauce and Vegan Bangers and Mash Pasto and Onion Gravy | Daily from 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Madinat Jumeirah and beyond



Trattoria – Madinat Jumeirah | The authentic and much-loved Italian eatery nestled alongside the idyllic waterways of Souk Madinat Jumeirah is offering diners a rustic Italian and vegan experience with highlights including Bruschetta Al Pomodoro, Panzanella Toscana and Penne All’Arrabbiata. | Daily from 12:00 PM – 11:30 PM

The Noodle House – Madinat Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, JBR, City Walk | With different locations across Dubai, The Noodle House is warming your soul and satisfying your appetite with their beautifully presented vegan street food featuring Vegetable Spring Rolls, Asia Kale Salad, Vegetable Green Curry, Tom Yum Hot & Sour Soup, Korean Bibimbap and Crispy BBQ Tofu Donduri. They even deliver, if you want to avoid the crowds…| Madinat Jumeirah 12:00 PM – 11:30 PM, Nakheel Mall 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM, JBR 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM and City Walk 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

The Duck Hook – Dubai Hills Golf Club | The characterful country pub and garden in Dubai Hills Golf Club promises a menu that is a showstopper and with plenty of vegan options that will surely satisfy your taste buds. Guests can indulge in Signature Roast Potatoes, Spiced Onion Bhaji and Vegan Sausages perfectly matched with Vegan Cheesy Mash. Vegans with a sweet tooth can enjoy | Open daily from 11:30 AM – 12:00 AM

Hillhouse Brasserie – Dubai Hills Golf Club | The casually chic boulangerie and brasserie invites family and friends to discover a range of vegan options this Veganuary. Dishes include Cauliflower Onion Bhajis, Vegan Tofu & Mushroom Donburi, and the delicious Beyond Burger. Vegans with a sweet tooth can enjoy Chef Sony’s Signature Vegan Pina Colada featuring Caramelized Pineapple, Mango and Coconut Sorbet. | Open daily from 7:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Butcha Turkish Steakhouse – City Walk | The flavourful Turkish steakhouse and grills offers guests vegan dishes all prepared to perfection including Vegetable Skewers, Kale Salad and Coban Salad | Daily 10:00 AM till late

Boaz – City Walk | Bringing the heart of Istanbul to Dubai, Boaz serves up a menu with plant-based dishes packed full of flavour and this includes Coban Salad, Kuru Fasulye, Mushroom Pide, Patatesli Pide, Temel Resid Pide, Roasted Eggplant, Cig Kofte and Tabouleh | Daily from 10:00 AM till late

Flow – Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City | Dubai’s healthy-eating and creative hub is serving healthy and nutritional vegan dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Vegan specials include Blueberry Stack Pancakes, the Above & Beyond Burger and Wasabi Guacamole, Blueberry Stack Pancakes | Jumeirah Emirates Towers: Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Saturday – Sunday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Dubai Internet City: Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

