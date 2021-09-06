easyJet launches Amsterdam connection from Birmingham

easyJet launched its first flight from Birmingham Airport to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The route provides customers in the Midlands with more options to reunite with friends and family or take a long-awaited break this summer.

Flights to Amsterdam from Birmingham took off for the first time today are now operating up to four times a week on Monday, Thursdays, Friday and Sundays.

With its picturesque canal network, rich history and thrumming cultural scene, the capital of the Netherlands is one of most vibrant cities in Europe.

Offering everything from tranquil boat rides through gorgeous, tree-shaded canals to world-class art museums such as the Van Gogh Museum, home to the largest collection of works by Vincent Van Gogh in the world, Amsterdam is the perfect city break destination.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are really pleased with the launch of the inaugural flight on our new route to Amsterdam from Birmingham which allows us to offer our customers an even wider range of exciting destinations to visit or be reunited with friends and family.

“The launch of this new route strengthens our network and underpins our ambition of always providing a great service and low fares.”