Wizz Air re-launches more flights from London Luton

Wizz Air has restarted London Luton flights to Fuerteventura, Gibraltar and Vienna.

Flights to the sunny hotspots of Fuerteventura and Gibraltar operate twice weekly, while departures to the historic city of Vienna take-off five times a week.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are excited to be restarting more routes from our London Luton base, offering customers even more options when deciding on their next trip away.

“Whether it’s a last-minute weekend away to Gibraltar in September, a family getaway to Fuerteventura in October half term, or a winter city-break to Vienna in November, passengers can rely on Wizz Air’s great value options for their holiday later in the year.

“We look forward to welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional service on board our new, green Airbus aircraft.”