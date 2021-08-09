easyJet introduces uniforms made from recycled plastic

easyJet is introducing a new uniform for cabin crew and pilots.

Each is made from around 45 recycled plastic bottles as part of its commitment to mitigate waste and search for innovative change beyond carbon reduction.

Manufactured by Northern-Ireland based Tailored Image and created with unique high-tech material, the new uniform will be introduced into cabin crew circulation this month.

The roll-out across the airline is estimated to prevent around half a million plastic bottles from ending up as plastic waste each year.

Not only does the fabric reduce plastic waste, but the high-tech material is made using renewable energy sources and has a 75 per cent lower carbon footprint than traditional polyester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new fabric, adapted to the current style of the carrier, was first trialled last year for suitability in the cabin and flight deck environments.

Compared to the non-recycled alternative, it is more abrasion-resistant.

It also provides even more elasticity, a four-way stretch, improving fit and freedom of movement for enhanced comfort and durability.

This development can lead to it being long-lasting for the wearer, reducing the need for more uniform items to be produced in the long term.

Tina Milton, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: “Climate change is an issue for all of us, and at easyJet, we are looking at all parts of our operation to see where we can reduce carbon emissions and reduce waste.

“We are excited to be debuting this new pilot and cabin crew uniform made from recycled plastic bottles and to introduce it for our pilots and cabin crew colleagues.

“We know that sustainability is an important issue for them and also for our customers.”

She added: “It is a priority for us to continue work on reducing our carbon footprint in the short term, coupled with long-term work to support the development of new technology, including zero-emission planes which aspire to reduce the carbon footprint of aviation radically.

“We continue to work with innovative technology partners Wright Electric and Airbus.

“Each of them has set out its ambitious timetables for bringing zero-emission aircraft into commercial service to become a reality.”