easyJet has today announced that it will introduce an additional aircraft to its Edinburgh base

easyJet, Scotland’s largest airline, has today announced that it will introduce an additional aircraft to its Edinburgh base from next summer to serve customer demand from the Scottish capital meaning that from summer 2023 easyJet will base a total of nine aircraft at Edinburgh, operating on 39 routes across the UK, Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

The ninth aircraft will be based in Edinburgh throughout the year, providing more seats next summer for customers travelling to and from the city. The aircraft will join two 156-seat Airbus A319 and six 186-seat A320 aircraft already serving the airline’s customers in Edinburgh.

easyJet has also put its summer 2023 schedule on sale today meaning seats on over a quarter of a million flights between 9 May 2023 and 30 September 2023 are now available to snap up early across the entire easyJet network, including over 14,000 flights to and from Scotland.

With flights to over 45 destinations to choose from across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from four Scottish airports – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness – customers have an unrivalled choice when looking to book their summer getaway, whether that’s exploring hidden gems, relaxing on Europe’s most beautiful beaches or enjoying a lively city break.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“Nearly three decades ago we launched the airline with services from London Luton to Edinburgh and Glasgow. Twenty-seven years on, Scotland remains an important focus for easyJet and we continue to see opportunity in Scotland, which is why we are delighted to be adding an additional aircraft to our Edinburgh airport base to serve even more customers in Scotland next summer.

“We are also delighted to be putting our flights for summer 2023 on sale today, so customers can book early to snap up the best fares across our network and find a great-value summer getaway in the most fantastic beach and city destinations Europe has to offer.

“With seats now available across thousands of flights serving four Scottish airports on over 70 routes to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book for next summer with easyJet.”

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said:

“The continued expansion of easyJet at Edinburgh Airport shows the strength that the Edinburgh market has, as well as the confidence that one of our closest airline partners has in Scotland’s busiest airport. The industry’s recovery is still ongoing and this additional based aircraft will sustain the positive trajectory that we have seen at Edinburgh.

“The launch of the summer programme comes at a great time as we move into the winter and we begin to think about that summer holiday and dream about the sunshine and the beach, something this programme delivers in buckets and spades! Whether it’s discovering a new city or returning to a favourite spot, the variety of destinations provides passengers with plenty of choice and something to really look forward to next year.”

Flights for next summer are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, including:

Glasgow to Berlin and Paris from £29.99*

Glasgow to Malaga and Alicante from £34.99*

Edinburgh to Munich and Keflavik from £31.99*

Edinburgh to Lisbon and Naples from £34.99*

easyJet is the largest airline in Scotland and serves four Scottish airports, offering 71 routes to 48 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. To discover more about easyJet’s network and to book, visit easyJet.com.