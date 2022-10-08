Delta enhances benefits for SkyMiles Medallion members

As Delta exits an unprecedented summer of demand for travel and navigates an evolving industry landscape, the airline remains committed to ensuring Delta SkyMiles membership and Medallion Status levels provide exclusive, earned opportunities for its most loyal customers

For the first time since 2015, Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) requirements to achieve 2024 Medallion Status for Diamond, Platinum and Gold Members will increase in 2023 as Delta updates select Status-earn qualifications. The airline is also debuting expanded and enhanced Choice Benefits for Diamond and Platinum Medallion Members.

“These limited SkyMiles Program changes are a necessary step toward both preserving and improving the customer experience for our most loyal and engaged Members,” said Dwight James, S.V.P. of Customer Engagement and Loyalty and CEO of Delta Vacations. “The travel and loyalty landscape has changed considerably since we last made changes to the earn qualifications of multiple membership tiers. We are continuing to invest in the customers who invest in us so those Members experience the best of what Delta has to offer—with our new Choice Benefits, our premium and transformed Delta Sky Clubs, and our expansion of the use of SkyMiles as currency throughout the journey.”

Beginning January 1, 2023—the earn year to qualify for 2024 Medallion Status—Delta SkyMiles will increase MQD thresholds for Diamond, Platinum and Gold Medallion Members. There are no changes to Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) or Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs).

Diamond Medallion and Platinum Medallion Members who qualify for 2024 Medallion Status will be able to select from an expanded slate of premium Choice Benefits beginning February 1, 2023. These new offerings are in addition to Choice Benefits like the ability to gift Medallion Status to a friend or loved one and the use of Global and Regional Upgrade Certificates. The new Choice Benefits not only provide innovative experiences but also help members continue to qualify for Status. New benefits include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond and Platinum Medallion Members with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card can choose a statement credit for their Card: $500 for Diamond; $200 for Platinum. Terms and conditions apply and will be provided when the American Express Statement Credit becomes available.

Expanding the ability to gift status to a friend or loved one: Diamond will receive two Gold Medallion Gift Statuses per selection; Platinum will receive two Silver Medallion Gift Statuses per selection

A Delta Vacations Experience (flight and hotel): $500 for Diamond; $400 for Platinum

An MQD “head start” for the next Medallion year: $1,000 MQD boost for Diamond; $500 MQD boost for Platinum

Increasing the Delta Travel Credit Voucher to $250

A $250 sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) contribution to help in our collective goal toward decarbonizing aviation

Early next year, Medallion Members with Global and Regional Upgrade Certificates will be able to request upgrades with their certificates themselves during check-out on Delta.com—a highly anticipated enhancement to upgrade certificate usability coming in 2023. Delta continues to invest in the SkyMiles Program, listening to member suggestions and evolving the experience to exceed member expectations and enable more seamless travel.

Delta also continues to give customers more ways to use their SkyMiles. The airline has begun accepting miles toward baggage fees at most domestic airports. This new option builds on Delta’s pioneering work to make miles even more valuable, providing more flexibility for additional purchases including air travel and upgrades, Delta Vacations, SkyMiles Experiences and amenities within Delta Sky Clubs.

Delta’s SkyMiles program has continued to lead the industry with changes and improvements that help customers achieve Status. These improvements include industry-first program enhancements such as the ability to earn miles on Award Travel, unlimited mileage accrual for tickets for any Member, and expanded upgrade opportunities to give customers more access to premium seats on both domestic and international flights.

As recently announced by U.S. News & World Report, for the sixth year in a row, Delta’s SkyMiles program outperformed all global airlines in the outlet’s annual ranking of airline loyalty programs. U.S News weighs five components in its ranking: ease of earning a free round-trip flight, added benefits, network coverage, flight volume and airline quality ratings.