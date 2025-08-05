QANTAS FREQUENT FLYER RELEASES 400,000 MORE REWARD SEATS

Qantas Frequent Flyer is clearing the runway for its members, releasing 400,000 new Classic Reward seats across its international and domestic network. The majority of these seats will be on dedicated Points Planes, where every seat across all cabins can be secured with points.

Available to book for the next five days will be Points Planes and thousands of premium cabin seats to flagship destinations such as Paris in November 2025, Los Angeles in February 2026 and Tokyo in May/June 2026. Widespread availability has also been released to Australian hotspots including Hamilton Island and Cairns for travel next year.

Frequent Flyers can now also benefit from the launch of the lowest year-round Economy reward seat in Australia today, with Jetstar domestic flights in Australia and New Zealand now available to book from just 5,700 points (plus taxes, fees and carrier charges) one way (down from 6,400).

The 400,000 additional Classic Reward seats, including all premium cabins:

Nearly 25,000 seats to Paris and Los Angeles on Qantas flights

More than 40,000 seats on Points Planes to Japan and Singapore on Jetstar flights

Nearly 15,000 seats on Points Planes to Hamilton Island on Qantas flights, departing from Sydney and Brisbane.

Nearly 135,000 seats on Points Planes for just 5,700 points marking the introduction of the lowest reward seat fare in Australia and on Jetstar flights within New Zealand

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance said this marks the first in a series of Points Planes planned over the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know our members love using their points to book that dream trip, and we’ve seen a record number of points redeemed on flights in the last 12 months.

“This latest release is all about making it easier for our Frequent Flyers to turn their points into incredible travel experiences. We’re releasing thousands of Points Planes and hundreds of thousands more reward seats, with a particular focus on boosting premium cabin availability to some of our most popular destinations.

“The chance to fly in Business to incredible cities like Los Angeles and Paris is a highly coveted reward, and we’re thrilled to make it more accessible for our loyal members.

“We’re also focused on providing more ways for members travel for less. The reduction of points required to book a reward seat on Jetstar domestic flights within Australia and New Zealand from just 5,700 points is particularly exciting, offering incredible value and more ways for members to unlock their next holiday even faster.”

Dominique Maulin, Director Atout France said that November through to February is one of the best times to visit Paris for the most authentic experience.

“We love to welcome visitors to France during the winter months. With fewer crowds and better access to restaurants and attractions, it’s when they discover the genuine charm of the city – cozy cafés, early Christmas markets, and the local atmosphere that makes our country so special.”

President and CEO of Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Adam Burke said there’s no better time to book a visit to Los Angeles than right now, when the city is buzzing with energy and in the midst of an unprecedented decade of global sports and entertainment.

“From the prestige of awards season to year-round matches across our 11 professional sports teams and with FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon, there’s no shortage of action in LA. Shoulder season travel offers Aussie travellers great value across accommodations and experiences with endless sunshine. Australians have always had a special connection to our city, ranking as one of our largest overseas markets for visitation. With direct service and competitive fares from Qantas, this is the perfect moment to experience the City of Angels. We look forward to rolling out the red carpet for Australian travellers.”

The release of these extra reward seats comes as the airline has boosted the number of points earned on Qantas domestic flights by up to 25 per cent, following new benefits and changes to the program announced in January. This is set to unlock over 4 billion additional points for members each year.

This special release is in addition to the 20 million Reward seats available across Qantas and Jetstar and our 45 partner airlines.