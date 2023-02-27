ITB Berlin Kicks Off with New Media Monday and Exciting Line-Up of Presenters and Exhibitors
Opening press conference on 6 March with leading representatives: Georgia, Phocuswright, the German Travel Association (DRV) and Messe Berlin – ITB Media Monday on 6 March featuring fascinating press conferences with the European Travel Commission, World Travel & Tourism Council and Saudi Tourism Authority – Numerous presentations by exhibitors featuring destinations, companies and organisations at ITB Berlin from 7 to 9 March at the Hybrid Studio in Hall 5.3, hub27 and the CityCube Berlin
Only a few days to go until the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show opens its doors. With its new ITB Berlin Media Monday on 6 March 2023, ITB Berlin is for the first time kicking off one day before the official opening. “Media Monday” will start with the opening press conference on 6 March at 10 a.m. at the Palais am Funkturm exclusively for media representatives and bloggers at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds, and will be available in livestream for anyone interested on ITBxplore and the homepage of ITB Berlin (itb.com).
Katie Gallus will moderate the event and Dirk Hoffmann, the host and Managing Director of Messe Berlin, will take a look at the highlights planned for this year’s ITB Berlin. Those present will receive first-hand insights into the host country Georgia from H.E. Levan Davitashvili, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. Charuta Fadnis, SVP Research and Product Strategy at Phocuswright will talk about the growth of the global travel industry and present some of the trends that will dominate the market in the years to come. In addition, under the heading ’Travel is back – trends and economic outlook 2023’, Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association (DRV), will talk about the latest travel trends and provide an economic outlook for the German travel industry in 2023.
Other media events on ITB Media Monday, 6 March 2023
’Long-Haul Travel to Europe: What to expect in 2023’ – press conference with the European Travel Commission (ETC)
Speakers: Luis Araujo, president, European Travel Commission (ETC) and Turismo de Portugal, Tom Jenkins, CEO, European Tourism Association (ETOA) and David Goodger, director, Tourism Economics
11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., Palais am Funkturm, and online on ITBxplore and itb.com
Press conference – World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)
Speaker: Julia Simpson, president & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council
1.15 p.m. – 2 p.m., Palais am Funkturm, and online on ITBxplore and itb.com
Unexpected Arabia: Discover Saudi
Speakers: Hazim Al Hazmi, Saudi Tourism Authority, Abdulrahman Aljefri, Diriyah, Julia Stubenböck, Royal Commission for AlUla Germany, Abdullah AlZahrani, Red Sea Global
2.45 p.m. – 3.30 p.m., Palais am Funkturm, and online on ITBxplore and itb.com
Press events: Tuesday, 7 March 2023
Official opening tour of ITB Berlin including a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the stand of Georgia
Times to be announced shortly. Media members wishing to attend must be accredited for ITB Berlin.
Start of the tour: stand of Georgia, hub27/Stand 201
Press conference – alltours
Organiser: alltours Flugreisen GmbH
9 a.m. – 11 p.m., hub27, Room Beta 8
LGBTQ+ Media Brunch proudly presented by Visit Malta & Europride 2023
The media networking event is open to all media members and bloggers interested in LGBTQ+ tourism. Exhibitors present: Comunitat Valencia, Europride 2023, Florida Keys & Key West, Gay Games 2026, GNETWORK Madrid, IGLTA, Local Gay Guide, Mykonistas, Munich Tourist Board, Proudly Portugal, TOMONTOUR, visit.brussels, Visit Buenos Aires and Visit Malta. To register please email [email protected]
10 – 11.15 a.m., LGBTQ+ Tourism Pavilion, Hall 4.1
Press conference – Ferienregion Nationalpark Hohe Tauern & Großglockner Hochalpenstraße
Organiser: Ferienregion Nationalpark Hohe Tauern GmbH
11 a.m. – 12 midday, hub27, Room Beta 2
Press conference – South Africa
Organiser: South African Tourism
12 midday – 1 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room R12
Press conference – Qatar Airways
Organiser: Qatar Airways
12 midday – 1 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room A3
Press conference – the travel region of Saxony-Anhalt
Organiser: Investitions- und Marketinggesellschaft Sachsen- Anhalt
12.30 p.m. – 2 p.m., hub27, Room Beta 1
Maldives Media Meet
Organiser: Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation
1 p.m. – 1.45 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3 and online at ITBxplore
Official opening of the Medical & Health Tourism Pavilion and Medical Media Lunch, sponsored by the Catalan Tourist Board
At the start of the event a minute’s silence will be held for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Exhibitors present: ESPA – European Spas Association, Ensana Hotel Group, EHTTA – European Historic Thermal Towns Association, GSTE – Great Spa Towns of Europe, HTI – Health Tourism Industry, Gremi Clinic, Albania, Dünyagöz Eye Clinic, Istanbul and many others.
To register please email at [email protected]
1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Medical & Health Tourism Pavilion, Hall 26c
Press conference – Malaysia
Organiser: Malaysia Tourism
2 p.m. – 3 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room M1
Meeting of tour operators of the travel region of Saxony-Anhalt
Organiser: Investitions- und Marketinggesellschaft Sachsen-Anhalt
2 p.m. – 4 p.m., hub27, Room Gamma 3
Mecklenburg West-Pomerania – what’s new at this holiday destination, featuring a preview to mark the 250th birthday of Caspar David Friedrich
Organiser: Tourismusverband Mecklenburg-Vorpommern e.V.
2.15 p.m. – 3 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
Presentation by Georgia followed by a reception
Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Minister for the Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, will present Georgia’s main tourism highlights.
3 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room M6
Press conference – Egypt
Organiser: Egyptian Tourism Authority
3 p.m. – 4 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room M2
Guidance for trips to China in 2023 – what to observe
Organiser: CIBTvisas
3.30 p.m. – 4.15 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
Press events, Wednesday, 8 March 2023
Scandlines – eco-friendly sea trips to Scandinavia
Breakfast with the press – 2023
Organiser: Scandlines
10 a.m. – 12 midday, CityCube Berlin, Room R3
Opportunities for business and cooperation in East Africa
Organiser: Bondacon International
10.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room R2
Costa Rica: Sustainable tourism and what’s new
Organiser: Costa Rica
11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., hub27, Room Beta 4
Press conference – Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg
Organiser: Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH
11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
Fostering Sustainable Tourism through Social Entrepreneurship:
Best Practices and Challenges. Meet the winners of the Social Entrepreneurship Competition in Tourism (2022)
Organiser: Social Entrepreneurship in Tourism Competition in cooperation with ITB Berlin
1 p.m. – 1.45 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
Explore Adventure Tourism in Georgia
Organiser: The USAID Georgia Economic Security Program
2.15 p.m. – 3 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
5th IIPT CELEBRATING HER AWARDS
presented by the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), India in cooperation with ITB Berlin
Honours will be presented for women’s outstanding achievements in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.
3.30 p.m.– 4.15 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
Gender Equality Champion of the Year Award – the first award of its kind in the tourism sector
The new award is being presented by Equality in Tourism (equalityintourism.org) in cooperation with ITB Berlin. It honours tourism organisations for their outstanding achievements in supporting gender equality. The idea is to celebrate successes, but also to drive improvements and encourage tourism companies to integrate gender equality in their policies and the day-to-day working environment.
4.45 p.m. – 5.30 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
PATWA INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AWARDS
Organiser: Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA)
2.30 p.m. – 5.30 p.m. in the CityCube Berlin, Room A4
Press events, Thursday, 9 March 2023
ADFC Bicycle Travel Analysis 2023
Organiser: Allgemeiner Deutscher Fahrrad-Club e.V. (ADFC)
10 a.m. – 11.30 a.m., CityCube Berlin, Room A4
Press conference – Amazing Thailand
Organiser: Tourism Authority of Thailand
11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3
Best travel journalism of the year –
Presentation of the VDRJ Columbus Journalism Awards 2022
Organiser: Vereinigung Deutscher Reisejournalisten (VDRJ) e.V.
4.30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore
Presentation of the Best Exhibitor Award
Organiser: CBS International Business School in cooperation with co:compass and ITB Berlin
6.30 p.m., Blue Stage, Hall 7.1b
Details of all events can be found in the summary of events and online on ITBxplore.
Online accreditation for ITB Berlin 2023
Media members and bloggers can register for ITB Berlin, subject to observance of the accreditation guidelines. After your application has been processed and approved you will receive an email with a PDF containing your ITB press accreditation, which you can print out.
Accreditation for ITB Berlin 2023
Please note: during ITB Berlin it will not be possible for press representatives to obtain accreditation at the press counters on the grounds. We therefore request you obtain accreditation online ahead of the event.