ITB Berlin Kicks Off with New Media Monday and Exciting Line-Up of Presenters and Exhibitors

Opening press conference on 6 March with leading representatives: Georgia, Phocuswright, the German Travel Association (DRV) and Messe Berlin – ITB Media Monday on 6 March featuring fascinating press conferences with the European Travel Commission, World Travel & Tourism Council and Saudi Tourism Authority – Numerous presentations by exhibitors featuring destinations, companies and organisations at ITB Berlin from 7 to 9 March at the Hybrid Studio in Hall 5.3, hub27 and the CityCube Berlin

Only a few days to go until the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show opens its doors. With its new ITB Berlin Media Monday on 6 March 2023, ITB Berlin is for the first time kicking off one day before the official opening. “Media Monday” will start with the opening press conference on 6 March at 10 a.m. at the Palais am Funkturm exclusively for media representatives and bloggers at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds, and will be available in livestream for anyone interested on ITBxplore and the homepage of ITB Berlin (itb.com).

Katie Gallus will moderate the event and Dirk Hoffmann, the host and Managing Director of Messe Berlin, will take a look at the highlights planned for this year’s ITB Berlin. Those present will receive first-hand insights into the host country Georgia from H.E. Levan Davitashvili, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. Charuta Fadnis, SVP Research and Product Strategy at Phocuswright will talk about the growth of the global travel industry and present some of the trends that will dominate the market in the years to come. In addition, under the heading ’Travel is back – trends and economic outlook 2023’, Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association (DRV), will talk about the latest travel trends and provide an economic outlook for the German travel industry in 2023.

Other media events on ITB Media Monday, 6 March 2023

’Long-Haul Travel to Europe: What to expect in 2023’ – press conference with the European Travel Commission (ETC)

Speakers: Luis Araujo, president, European Travel Commission (ETC) and Turismo de Portugal, Tom Jenkins, CEO, European Tourism Association (ETOA) and David Goodger, director, Tourism Economics

11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., Palais am Funkturm, and online on ITBxplore and itb.com

Press conference – World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)

Speaker: Julia Simpson, president & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council

1.15 p.m. – 2 p.m., Palais am Funkturm, and online on ITBxplore and itb.com

Unexpected Arabia: Discover Saudi

Speakers: Hazim Al Hazmi, Saudi Tourism Authority, Abdulrahman Aljefri, Diriyah, Julia Stubenböck, Royal Commission for AlUla Germany, Abdullah AlZahrani, Red Sea Global

2.45 p.m. – 3.30 p.m., Palais am Funkturm, and online on ITBxplore and itb.com

Press events: Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Official opening tour of ITB Berlin including a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the stand of Georgia

Times to be announced shortly. Media members wishing to attend must be accredited for ITB Berlin.

Start of the tour: stand of Georgia, hub27/Stand 201

Press conference – alltours

Organiser: alltours Flugreisen GmbH

9 a.m. – 11 p.m., hub27, Room Beta 8

LGBTQ+ Media Brunch proudly presented by Visit Malta & Europride 2023

The media networking event is open to all media members and bloggers interested in LGBTQ+ tourism. Exhibitors present: Comunitat Valencia, Europride 2023, Florida Keys & Key West, Gay Games 2026, GNETWORK Madrid, IGLTA, Local Gay Guide, Mykonistas, Munich Tourist Board, Proudly Portugal, TOMONTOUR, visit.brussels, Visit Buenos Aires and Visit Malta. To register please email [email protected]

10 – 11.15 a.m., LGBTQ+ Tourism Pavilion, Hall 4.1

Press conference – Ferienregion Nationalpark Hohe Tauern & Großglockner Hochalpenstraße

Organiser: Ferienregion Nationalpark Hohe Tauern GmbH

11 a.m. – 12 midday, hub27, Room Beta 2

Press conference – South Africa

Organiser: South African Tourism

12 midday – 1 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room R12

Press conference – Qatar Airways

Organiser: Qatar Airways

12 midday – 1 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room A3

Press conference – the travel region of Saxony-Anhalt

Organiser: Investitions- und Marketinggesellschaft Sachsen- Anhalt

12.30 p.m. – 2 p.m., hub27, Room Beta 1

Maldives Media Meet

Organiser: Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation

1 p.m. – 1.45 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3 and online at ITBxplore

Official opening of the Medical & Health Tourism Pavilion and Medical Media Lunch, sponsored by the Catalan Tourist Board

At the start of the event a minute’s silence will be held for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Exhibitors present: ESPA – European Spas Association, Ensana Hotel Group, EHTTA – European Historic Thermal Towns Association, GSTE – Great Spa Towns of Europe, HTI – Health Tourism Industry, Gremi Clinic, Albania, Dünyagöz Eye Clinic, Istanbul and many others.

To register please email at [email protected]

1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Medical & Health Tourism Pavilion, Hall 26c

Press conference – Malaysia

Organiser: Malaysia Tourism

2 p.m. – 3 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room M1

Meeting of tour operators of the travel region of Saxony-Anhalt

Organiser: Investitions- und Marketinggesellschaft Sachsen-Anhalt

2 p.m. – 4 p.m., hub27, Room Gamma 3

Mecklenburg West-Pomerania – what’s new at this holiday destination, featuring a preview to mark the 250th birthday of Caspar David Friedrich

Organiser: Tourismusverband Mecklenburg-Vorpommern e.V.

2.15 p.m. – 3 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

Presentation by Georgia followed by a reception

Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Minister for the Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, will present Georgia’s main tourism highlights.

3 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room M6

Press conference – Egypt

Organiser: Egyptian Tourism Authority

3 p.m. – 4 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room M2

Guidance for trips to China in 2023 – what to observe

Organiser: CIBTvisas

3.30 p.m. – 4.15 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

Press events, Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Scandlines – eco-friendly sea trips to Scandinavia

Breakfast with the press – 2023

Organiser: Scandlines

10 a.m. – 12 midday, CityCube Berlin, Room R3

Opportunities for business and cooperation in East Africa

Organiser: Bondacon International

10.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., CityCube Berlin, Room R2

Costa Rica: Sustainable tourism and what’s new

Organiser: Costa Rica

11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., hub27, Room Beta 4

Press conference – Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg

Organiser: Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH

11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

Fostering Sustainable Tourism through Social Entrepreneurship:

Best Practices and Challenges. Meet the winners of the Social Entrepreneurship Competition in Tourism (2022)

Organiser: Social Entrepreneurship in Tourism Competition in cooperation with ITB Berlin

1 p.m. – 1.45 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

Explore Adventure Tourism in Georgia

Organiser: The USAID Georgia Economic Security Program

2.15 p.m. – 3 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

5th IIPT CELEBRATING HER AWARDS

presented by the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), India in cooperation with ITB Berlin

Honours will be presented for women’s outstanding achievements in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.

3.30 p.m.– 4.15 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

Gender Equality Champion of the Year Award – the first award of its kind in the tourism sector

The new award is being presented by Equality in Tourism (equalityintourism.org) in cooperation with ITB Berlin. It honours tourism organisations for their outstanding achievements in supporting gender equality. The idea is to celebrate successes, but also to drive improvements and encourage tourism companies to integrate gender equality in their policies and the day-to-day working environment.

4.45 p.m. – 5.30 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

PATWA INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AWARDS

Organiser: Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA)

2.30 p.m. – 5.30 p.m. in the CityCube Berlin, Room A4

Press events, Thursday, 9 March 2023

ADFC Bicycle Travel Analysis 2023

Organiser: Allgemeiner Deutscher Fahrrad-Club e.V. (ADFC)

10 a.m. – 11.30 a.m., CityCube Berlin, Room A4

Press conference – Amazing Thailand

Organiser: Tourism Authority of Thailand

11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3

Best travel journalism of the year –

Presentation of the VDRJ Columbus Journalism Awards 2022

Organiser: Vereinigung Deutscher Reisejournalisten (VDRJ) e.V.

4.30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, and online on ITBxplore

Presentation of the Best Exhibitor Award

Organiser: CBS International Business School in cooperation with co:compass and ITB Berlin

6.30 p.m., Blue Stage, Hall 7.1b

Details of all events can be found in the summary of events and online on ITBxplore.

Online accreditation for ITB Berlin 2023

Media members and bloggers can register for ITB Berlin, subject to observance of the accreditation guidelines. After your application has been processed and approved you will receive an email with a PDF containing your ITB press accreditation, which you can print out.

Accreditation for ITB Berlin 2023

Please note: during ITB Berlin it will not be possible for press representatives to obtain accreditation at the press counters on the grounds. We therefore request you obtain accreditation online ahead of the event.