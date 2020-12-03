MAG unveils new Covid-19 testing facilities across three airports

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) has launched Covid-19 testing facilities at all three of its airports.

The announcement means the full range of tests – RT-PCR, RT-LAMP, rapid antigen and antibody - will be available to all passengers in one location.

They will be delivered in partnership with airport services and travel medical provider, Collinson.

MAG has also become the first operator to give its passengers the chance to book discounted pre-flight testing appointments on the high street at selected Boots UK stores.

The news means passengers using Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports will be given maximum flexibility when planning their trips.

Certain governments allow pre-departure tests in order to shorten or completely alleviate quarantine requirements in the destination country.

Others require them in order to gain entry.

Having a full range of tests available at the airport – for any passenger planning to fly who does not suspect they have COVID-19 - will let MAG passengers choose whichever process they need to meet the pre-departure testing requirements.

Passengers will also be able to book the tests they need to shorten their self-isolation period upon return under the UK test to release scheme.

The plan, announced last week, will launch on December 15th and allow travellers arriving from higher risk countries to reduce their period of quarantine by taking a test five days after they arrive in the UK.

MAG chief executive, Charlie Cornish, said: “With many countries now welcoming visitors who can show they are infection-free, we wanted to make the process of planning a holiday or business trip as easy and cost-effective as possible in the current circumstances.

“That is why we have created a booking option on our website, which enables you to select the right test for the right destination, and at the location that is most convenient for you – either at one of our airports or on the high street.

“With the right facilities and booking system in place, we are also perfectly placed to support the introduction of a UK arrivals testing regime, which will enable travellers to reduce the length of time they need to self-isolate.”

Rival Heathrow this week commissioned a study into the value of pre-flight testing as a tool to get aviation moving again.