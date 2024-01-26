With royalty gracing the red carpets last night at Jamaica's Bob Marley: One Love premiere - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured with Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet

During February, Jamaica comes alive with the sound of reggae, in a celebration of all things related to the music genre intrinsic to the island’s vibrant culture. From Reggae Month festival to Bob Marley’s Birthday, and the premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love biopic on 14th February, there is no better time for travellers to retrace the footsteps of the reggae royalty to forge a deeper connection with his story.

Perfect for music and culture lovers, Marley’s Jamaica offers a rich lens to authentically experience the island through, and a unique immersive insight into the roots and rhythms that inspired his timeless music.

To walk the steps of the reggae icon, visitors can start by visiting key landmarks full of memories, such as the Bob Marley Museum and One Love Cafe, situated in Marley’s childhood home. Travellers wishing to walk more of Marley’s footsteps can visit Trench Town, and the Nine Mile village – Marley’s birthplace and final resting place. Exclusive excursions on the island provide experiences that connect visitors with the unparalleled musical icon.

On a winding musical pilgrimage in a traditional Jamaican country bus, fans can travel from Ocho Rios through Marley’s birthplace and final resting place, and up narrow lanes through lush hills to the mountain village of Nine Mile, with Chukka’s Reggae & Culture on Zion Bus Line. A must for every reggae enthusiast, this mystical trip offers the chance to experience to the world-famous Rastafarian religion, culture and practices.

These excursions offer an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the essence of Bob Marley’s journey, providing a firsthand glimpse into the roots of his revolutionary music and the cultural tapestry of Jamaica. Travellers can explore the vibrant markets, indulge in authentic Jamaican cuisine, and feel the rhythm of reggae pulsating through the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to UK cinemas on 14th February, Bob Marley: One Love biopic takes viewers on an intimate journey through the life of Marley. Filmed across significant locations in Jamaica and England, including Trench Town and Bull Bay, the film delves into early influences and how he shaped his artistry, along with the profound impact he had on those around him. Audiences can expect a deeper exploration of Marley’s cultural and social contributions and his “pain, his sorrows, his joys and his redemption”, says Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley’s eldest son.

Reggae Month is a vibrant month-long celebration held throughout February, paying homage to the island’s rich musical heritage and the music form through ​ performances, ​ concerts, panels, art exhibitions, and cultural experiences. Visitors can expect Bob Marley Week Birthday celebrations from 1st to 6th February, with various events taking place at the Museum throughout the day.

Why not immerse yourself in the authentic spirit of reggae and honour the legendary musicians who shaped its legacy in Jamaica this February?

Jamaica is the number-one destination in the Caribbean for British travellers because of the island’s wealth of attractions, from its glorious outdoors, and activities, to great hotels, food and drink, and, of course, vibrant music scene. Visiting during February will give you full access to a unique Jamaican cultural experience.