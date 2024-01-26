Diletta Guarino has been promoted General Manager at Six Senses Zighy Bay Oman

Six Senses Zighy Bay Oman has promoted Diletta Guarino to general manager.

Guarino, a hands-on hotelier with over 20 years of international luxury experience, initially joined the property in 2021 as resort manager.

Her recent promotion to general manager underscores her pivotal role in leading the nearly 500-strong team and her unwavering passion for success.

Guarino holds two master’s degrees in Hospitality Management and Human Resources Management and Services from SIST Management School and IAF School in Rome respectively.

In 2017, she realised her dream of a beachside life at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa as director of operations. Later, she took on the role of resort manager at the award-winning Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, earning the Inspiring Leaders Award.

Her love for nature led her to Six Senses Zighy Bay, where her dream of working by the ocean daily became a reality. Guarino, known for her empathy and authenticity, aims to elevate guests’ experiences further and solidify the Omani property as a global leader in luxury hospitality.

