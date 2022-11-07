Dubai’s Easy Yachts launches Wedding Packages

Recently, Easy yachts, one of the leading yacht rental companies in Dubai, has launched new attractive wedding packages.

You can choose the best one as per your budget and preference. So, if you’re searching for the ultimate package for your next wedding, cherish a luxurious and extravagant fiesta on our yacht.

While talking to the press, the Easy yachts director explain:

“Our wedding yacht charter packages are affordable and flexible for all looking for something truly unique and extravagant. We have a fleet of yachts that can easily accommodate 50-500 guests onboard. Wedding yacht packages at Easy yachts include everything to make the event remarkable.”

Furthermore, the team add some statements:

“We’re serving in this sector for several years and have arranged hundreds of weddings on yacht. We ensure our guest have a great time on our luxury yacht with exotic food by the best chefs of the town.”

Easy yachts explain that their wedding yacht charter packages include scrumptious food, decoration, cruising over multiple locations and many more. They always value their customers and give all comfort possible on our part in order to ensure the guest enjoy the event on a luxurious yacht.

Apart from that, they have learned from their experience. Hence, Easy yachts Dubai take care of multiple things to be fair on your part that you’re here and have a gala time.

What’s special about wedding yacht packages?

Easy yacht offers standard Packages including multiple services, free consultation session, customized event management packages, free quote, as well as a professional yacht wedding planner to make your big day up to the mark.

So, why Easy yachts must be your priority?

Easy yachts guarantee a luxurious and romantic atmosphere onboard. Cruise along the breathtaking views of Dubai’s coastline will surely love every second spent at sea on your special day.

Our yacht weddings are quite popular in Dubai for some positive reasons. Getting married on a luxury yacht in the middle of the sea is something extra special for the guest. Easy yacht charter, anchored in Dubai allow you reimagine the truly luxury experience from complete relaxation to breathtaking adventure.

The team is available 24/7 to assist you in all necessary arrangements to relieve you of the task of planning. Our wedding yacht rental Dubai packages include floral arrangements, a customized cake, delicious meal as well as customized menus. Easy yachts Dubai will take care to make sure your day runs smoothly.