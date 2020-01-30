Dubai showcases year ahead at latest partner forum

Dubai Tourism has hosted marketing and communications representatives from leading hotels, attractions and airlines at its first PR Forum of 2020.

The event took place at the newly opened Paramount Hotel Dubai.

The audience heard from Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, who covered a number of key topics including the positive industry performance in 2019, key developments, marketing initiatives, campaigns and strategies.

The forum is part of an ongoing programme of industry alignment sessions to further enhance the continuous collaboration between Dubai Tourism and its network of stakeholders.

The event also provided a preview of the exciting line up in store at Dubai Food Festival, which kicks off on February 26th with events across the city, while Expo 2020 Dubai gave attendees an update on the show, which opens its doors in October this year.

Dubai is currently celebrating having welcomed a record 16.7 international visitors last year.

The Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing was also recognised as the World’s Leading Business Travel Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards last year.

Find out more about the destination here or take a look at all the Breaking Travel News coverage of the Expo 2020 here.

Images: Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing