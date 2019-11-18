Dubai Air Show 2019: flynas signs latest Airbus order

flynas has signed a firm order for ten A321XLR planes at the Dubai Air Show.

The agreement was signed by Bandar Almohanna, flynas chief executive, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer.

In 2016, flynas signed an agreement for 80 A320neo family aircraft and currently operates a fleet of 27 A320ceos and four A320neos.

In 2018, the airline transported more than 6.6 million passengers on 60,000 domestic and international flights.

The airline is currently operating over 1,200 flights weekly to 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations.

The A321XLR is the next evolutionary step from the A321LR which responds to market needs for even more range and payload, creating more value for the airlines.