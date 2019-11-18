Dubai Air Show 2019: Emirates signs $8.8bn Dreamliner order

Boeing and Emirates have finalised a purchase agreement for 30 787-9 Dreamliner planes, valued at $8.8 billion according to list prices.

It is the second large order at the Dubai Air Show for Emirates, with the airline earlier this week concluding a deal for 50 Airbus A350-900 planes.

The Boeing agreement concludes discussions between the two companies on the best 787 Dreamliner model to meet the requirements of the airline.

Emirates had previously signed an initial agreement for the larger 787-10 variant.

Both airplane families lead their respective category for superior range and fuel efficiency.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chief executive, said: “This is an important investment and addition to our future fleet, and it reflects Emirates’ continued efforts to provide the best quality air transport services to our customers.

“The 787s will complement our fleet mix by expanding our operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment.

“We are also pleased to reaffirm our commitment to the Boeing 777X programme and look forward to its entry into service.”

As part of the agreement, Emirates will update a portion of its large order book by exercising substitution rights and converting 30 777 airplanes into 30 787-9s.

With this conversion, Emirates remains the world’s biggest 777X customer with 126 airplanes on order and the largest 777 operator with 155 airplanes today.

“We are excited to finalize this important order from one of the world’s leading airlines.

“Our agreement solidifies Emirates’ plan to operate the 787 Dreamliner and the 777X, which make up the most efficient and most capable widebody combination in the industry,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive, Stan Deal.