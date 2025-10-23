“DREAM MILES PASS” Phase 3 Launch

Japan Airlines (JAL) has launched the third phase of the “DREAM MILES PASS” project, supporting those who pursue their dreams inspired by Shohei Ohtani. For the first time, applications are accepted not only from individuals but also from teams and groups, expanding the support to those who pursue their dreams together.

This project is an initiative where JAL and members of the JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) jointly support the realization of dreams by providing travel assistance. Since its inception in September 2024※1, two phases have been complete. The total distance of dreams accumulated so far amounts to 59,852,470 km, roughly equivalent to 1,500 trips around the Earth. Winners from the second phase have already begun their journey towards their dreams using “DREAM MILES PASS” flight tickets※2.

In the second phase, eligibility expanded to include adults with passionate dreams as strong as those of young people. Based on feedback from previous applicants, the third phase now accepts applications from teams and groups, aiming to support even more dreamers working together.

The third phase will start on October 21, marking the 13th anniversary of Shohei Ohtani’s announcement of his challenge to Major League Baseball while attending Hanamaki Higashi High School.

Over the two previous phases, the “DREAM MILES PASS” project has received heartfelt participation and support from many JMB members, enabling travel assistance for numerous challengers and encouraging the realization of their dreams. It is truly encouraging to see the project spark new challenges and help every dream take a step forward.

The third phase plans to support travel covering a total distance of 892,440 km—representing Shohei Ohtani’s journey from a high school baseball player to a top Major League athlete. JAL remains committed to encouraging dreamers by supporting their journeys and challenges .

◆ Application Period: October 21, 2025, 10:00 AM to November 20, 2025, 11:59 PM

◆ How to Apply :

◆ Eligible Period : February 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026

◆ Eligible Participants: Individuals aged 15 and above (excluding junior high school students, must have completed compulsory education)

◆ Prizes : Round-trip domestic flight ticket in economy class with JAL Group or round-trip international flight ticket in economy class with JAL.

※The international or domestic flight ticket will be for the route based on the location specified in the Dream Pass.

※The number of tickets corresponds to the number of applicants chosen at the time of application.

※Code-share flights operated by other airlines are not eligible.

◆ Number of Winners :The number of winners will vary based on the application content and the number of support miles from Supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

◆ Required Miles : 1 entry: 500/1,000/3,000 miles

※The equivalent value of the miles contributed, calculated at 1 mile = 1 yen, will be returned to the Dreamer in the form of a flight ticket.

※Participants who join as Supporters will receive a digital wallpaper of Shohei Ohtani.

For the project overview and application details, please visit the dedicated “DREAM MILES PASS” campaign website. (In Japanese Only)