Geysers, Graceland and the Golden Gate - Distant Journeys Launches Tours to the USA for 2026

Escorted touring specialist Distant Journeys has launched its first ever US programme for 2026. From California’s golden coast to the musical Deep South, and the wild beauty of America’s national parks, a choice of three very different tours are on offer.

Whether you want to travel by horse-drawn wagon to a country-style feast on a working ranch in Montana or spend an evening celebrating country music at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, each trip is packed full of memorable experiences.

All tours are designed to combine the camaraderie of group travel with ‘freedom days’ that allow individuals to tailor the trip to best suit their personal interests.

A new 16-day Sights & Sounds of the Deep South tour uncovers a rich tapestry of music and history in a region where gracious hospitality is never far away.

Visiting the southern states of Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, guests will journey through America’s musical heartland. There are opportunities to enjoy the jazz of New Orleans and the blues of Memphis as well as visiting the undisputed home of country music, Nashville. A stay in Memphis will provide the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the King himself at Graceland and explore the city where rock ‘n’ roll was born.

No tour to the region would be complete without discovering the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park, the National Civil Rights Museum and Louisiana’s Whitney Plantation, each a profound window into the South’s complex past and enduring spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Departures are available on four dates between April and November 2026 with prices starting from £5,545 per person including return scheduled flights.

Travel the length of California and you will find a state full of contrasts. The new 16-day The Very Best of California tour weaves its way from the cosmopolitan charm of San Francisco to the laid-back elegance of San Diego and explores natural and cultural highlights – from Yosemite’s granite cliffs and the star-studded streets of Hollywood to iconic landmarks including San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and the famous Hollywood sign.

Time is also spent exploring the charming seaside town of Carmel, marvelling at the fine art of Hearst Castle and taking the Pacific Surfliner train as it hugs the dramatic Southern Californian Coastline.

Prices start from £5,145 per person for the 17th May 2026 departure, based on two sharing and including return scheduled flights.

A four-day ‘Las Vegas & the Grand Canyon’ holiday extension can also be added to this tour from £1,495pp.

From standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon, taking in this incredible natural spectacle, to witnessing the sheer power of Yellowstone’s famed ‘Old Faithful’ geyser, America’s Spectacular National Parks tour showcases the vast, rugged landscapes, the raw power of nature and some of the country’s finest national parks.

This 18-day adventure crosses through five US states – Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming and Montana, visiting eight iconic national parks along the way. Be enchanted by Bryce Canyon with its whimsical hoodoos, witness the striking, multi-coloured layers of rock in Zion and discover thousands of natural sandstone arches in Arches National Park.

Highlights include staying on a working ranch in Montana, taking in a show in Las Vegas and enjoying an exhilarating jetboat excursion on the Colorado River.

Depart on 3rd June or 23rd September for £5,795 per person based on two sharing and including return scheduled flights. A July 2026 departure is also available.

Holidaymakers looking for a longer trip can choose to add the new four-day ‘Canyon Spirit’ holiday extension to their tour from £2,195pp. This rail journey from Salt Lake City to Denver, from the visionaries behind the renowned Rocky Mountaineer, combines world-class service with panoramic views and iconic vistas.

Prices shown include a saving of £150 per person. To take advantage of these special offers, book by 30th November 2025.

www.distantjourneys.co.uk